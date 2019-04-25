THURSDAY

3-4 p.m. - Frontier King Candidates compete in Frontier Skills Contests

School District Bus Barn. Open to the Public Bring your own chair

FRIDAY

8–9 a.m. - Costume Judging in Cafeteria at the High School

8:30 a.m.–9 a.m. - Queen and King Judging in Commons Area

9 a.m.–2 p.m. - Booths and Games, 6th and Carson Downtown, Bent County Chamber of Commerce

8 a.m.–10 a.m. - John Rawlings Heritage Center Downtown

8 a.m.-5:30 p.m. - Bent County Art Guild Art Show opens at Old Trail Gallery

3:30–5:30 p.m. - Wine and Cheese Celebration for Art Show to honor Artists

9 a.m.–10 a.m. - Parade Line-up (table at 4th and Poplar)

10 a.m.–11 a.m. - Parade

1 p.m.–4 p.m.- Boggsville Historic Site Opens for the Season-Free Admission

11:30 a.m.–1 p.m. Ranch Burger Dinner at the High School, Sophomore Class

11:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m. - FFA students selling plants in Greenhouse at High School

2–4 p.m. - Square Dancing, Queen & King Coronation, and Awards Ceremony, Las Animas High School Gymnasium

4:30–7 p.m.- Oyster Fry at Las Animas High School Cafeteria, sponsored by LA/BC Chamber of Commerce

7:30– 8:30 p.m. - LAHS Drama Club production “The Perfumed Badge”

8– 11:30 p.m. - Family Dance at the Community Center. Sponsored by Santa Fe Trail Day Committee and Community members.

SATURDAY

9 a.m. - Golf Tournament at Las Animas Golf Course. Registration 9 a.m., tee off at 10 a.m.

12-4 p.m. - Art Show, Old Trail Gallery, Downtown John Rawlings Heritage Center- Free Admission

12–4 p.m. - Boggsville Historic Site Open Free admission

SUNDAY

1-3: p.m. - Huck Finn Fishing Derby at the City Pond, sponsored by the Division of Parks and Wildlife. Contests at 1 p.m., Fishing begins at 2 p.m.