When Sadie Atkinson walked alongside her classmates to the front of Pueblo West High School last Thursday, she saw a scene that seemed all too real.

Two vehicles were tangled after a collision, fire trucks, paramedics and Sheriff's deputies racing onto the scene of an apparent fatal car crash.

Luckily, the scene Atkinson saw was all a simulation, a mock crash scene presented to Pueblo West High School students in advance of Saturday night's Prom, preaching safety, sobriety and responsibility through a no-holds-barred fatal accident scene involving their classmates.

"I saw the car overturned, and it looked very real and was very believable," Atkinson, a Pueblo West student, said. "I saw some of my friends (in the crash scene), and it was surreal that something like this could happen to a high school kid."

Pueblo West High School student government sponsored the presentation, which was orchestrated by the Pueblo West Fire Department using vehicles donated by Classic Auto in Pueblo West and deputies and paramedics from the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office and Flight for Life.

The scene involved two vehicles, one being struck by a drunk driver and inflicting fatal injuries to another student. Firefighters and paramedics raced onto the scene, sirens blaring, to treat the injured student. Pueblo West juniors and seniors stood on the periphery, watching the scene play out, which was part of the school's pre-Prom education for awareness of drunk and distracted driving.

With members of the Pueblo West High School drama department portraying the teens involved in the accident, firefighters, paramedics and Sheriff's deputies reacted to the scene just as they would in real life, doing everything they could to tend to the injured student, and the crash and crime scene.

To save students trapped in the vehicle during the crash, the "jaws of life" were used to tear into the vehicle and allow for paramedics to extract victims from the wreckage. A Flight for Life helicopter arrived to tend to victims, and two were "pronounced dead" at the scene, wheeled away on a stretcher, bodies covered by a sheet.

Meanwhile, the students responsible for the crash were given sobriety tests by Sheriff's deputies, and were later arrested for DUI and presumably for vehicular manslaughter.

All of it, Pueblo West Fire Division Chief Brad Davidson said, was portrayed as realistically as possible.

"I think it opens up their eyes a little bit," Davidson said, "when we come into the area where the cars are, we have lights and sirens going, and treat is a real deal. They see us using using our tools to cut people out of cars, the person playing the dead role being covered up with a sheet like we normally would in any real situation. It all kind of gives them a visual."

Pueblo West student Aspen Cruz-Racette said the scene had the desired effect, to portray a realistic, eye-opening scene meant to make students think about their decisions.

"It was an emotional trigger," Cruz-Racette said, "seeing people we knew in that situation. It could've so easily been real, and shows how easily that a bad decision that we make could go wrong."

About every two years, Davidson said, students at Pueblo West High School see the mock crash scene, and it always serves a reminder to kids to be safe.

"They know it's fake," Davidson said, "but when they see us roll up and do our normal stuff, it kind of sinks in."

