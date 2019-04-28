A Colorado State Patrol trooper was dragged by his own patrol car and suffered non-life-threatening injuries Sunday morning while attempting to stop a suspect who was allegedly stealing the vehicle.

According to CSP, the agency received reports at approximately 11 a.m. that a vehicle was driving the wrong way on Interstate 25 north of Pueblo, and a Pueblo-based CSP trooper initiated a traffic stop around mile marker 105.

During the interaction, the suspect – who was later identified as 31-year-old California resident Richard Twomey – somehow got behind the wheel of the trooper’s patrol vehicle, and the trooper was dragged by the car while attempting to prevent the auto theft.

The trooper, who has not been identified, was transported to a local hospital and released a short time later.

After allegedly stealing the patrol car, Twomey headed southbound on I-25 and another CSP trooper attempted to pull him over.

Twomey led the trooper on a high-speed chase with speeds reaching upward of 100 miles per hour, authorities say, and other agencies - including the Pueblo Police Department, Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office and Huerfano County Sheriff’s Office - aided in the pursuit.

Around mile marker 69 in Huerfano County, a HCSO deputy deployed a tire deflation device in an attempt to stop the pursuit, at which point Twomey allegedly swerved to avoid the device and rolled the vehicle onto the center median, with the vehicle flipping and coming to a rest in the northbound lanes.

Authorities say Twomey then attempted to flee the scene of the wreck on foot, but was apprehended shortly thereafter.

Twomey suffered minor injuries during the crash and was booked into the Pueblo County Detention Center on numerous felony and misdemeanor charges.

No other officers or civilians were injured in the pursuit or subsequent crash.

