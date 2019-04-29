School: Roncalli STEM Academy



Grades/subject taught: 6-8, Exceptional Student Services



Years of experience: Eight



Education: Bachelor's degree in business mangagement-marketing and master's in special education, Colorado State University-Pueblo



From school leadership: "Mrs. Tyler is an ESS teacher who serves in our Serious Emotional Disability program. She also is our boys and girls basketball coach. She has set herself apart with many high needs students and in her collaboration with our staff. One of her greatest strengths is in her ability to establish trusting relationships with her students. This has enabled her to develop individualized programs for each of her students: programs that have facilitated growth emotionally and academically.

"Her positive impact with students is evident from the moment she greets them at the door, to her ability to respond appropriately to their needs. Although she is excellent in crisis intervention, it is her ability to prevent crisis that is most impressive. She helps students recognize not only what to learn but how to learn and to believe that learning is important. She teaches students not only to become better students, but to become better citizens who care about others and who can make a positive change in their own lives."

From the educator: "My first experience in the school setting was as a middle school coach. I remember leaving practice one day after we had a long discussion about classes and grades, and wishing I could do more and have more of an impact on them throughout the day and not just the two hours that I had them for practice.

"At this time, I was also in a job, that I loved, but had lost my passion for, because I didn't find purpose in it. I realized after coaching in the school setting, which was different than coaching youth sports outside of school, that I wanted to have the same impact that I had as a coach, as a teacher in the classroom. I have always been passionate about teaching, building impactful relationships, building positive experiences, and helping kids realize they could do something that they couldn't do before.



"The best part of the job are the relationships built with my students. It's most rewarding when I know that my students know that I care about them as individuals, somebody with their own ideas, hopes and even challenges. My hopes and goals are that the relationships built with students leads to empowering them. The best part about building those relationships is that I also learn and grow daily as a teacher and as person.



"One main challenge is facing the uncontrollable issues that impact students. My heart wants to fix all, but there are just some things that I do not have control over, and you just try to do the best you can and be persistent. I have students that have various challenges personally, at home, at school, and they put up walls and struggle with managing the stresses and emotions that come with what they are dealing with, or they may have lost trust in adults, don't see the value in their education, because of past failures.

"Seeing students struggle to believe in themselves or see a future for themselves, as well as trying to get them to see that something special in themselves, is one of the most difficult challenges."









