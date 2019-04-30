Carolyn June Stutzman, 91, passed away on April 24, 2019, at the Juniper Village in Louisville, Colorado. She was born on March 5, 1928, to Perle S. and Clara Z. (Gwin) Frost in Chickasha, Oklahoma. She married Howard Eldon Stutzman on July 16, 1955; he preceded her in death on December 18, 2009.

Carolyn grew up on a farm north of Hydro, Oklahoma. She rode a school bus 11 miles from the farm to Hydro, Oklahoma, to attend school. In high school, she participated in musical and drama ensembles and the Future Homemakers of America (FHA). She graduated as Valedictorian in 1944 and received her Bachelor of Arts Degree from the University of Oklahoma in 1950.

Carolyn was raised in the Methodist Church and participated in youth activities there and also at Pleasant View Mennonite Church, which was just down the road from the family farm. It was during these times that she met the love of her life, Howard. After church services, the young people would go to the Frost house, where they would sing around the piano. In those days, there weren't instruments in the Mennonite Church, so having piano accompaniment was special!

On winter days they would go outside to the open space and play duck, duck, goose; then end the fun by making taffy and popcorn in the kitchen. Roller skating was a favorite pastime, too! Back then, you made your own fun and life was a bit like "The Little House on the Prairie!" What a wonderful time to grow up!

She played Rook and rummy with her many cousins at Frost family dinners. On the farm, she learned to drive BIG grain trucks full of wheat to the elevator in town at harvest time and would saddle up their horse and ride out to count cattle on their river farm.

Music was always her special talent. Carolyn was an accomplished pianist and started playing in the third grade. She was asked to be the pianist for Methodist Church services at age 13. She was an inspiration to her little sister, Linda, to be as proficient at piano as her big sister was.

Carolyn married Howard Eldon Stutzman on July 16, 1955, while he was in nurses training at Kansas City General Hospital. From there, they moved to North Newton, Kansas. While there, Howard received his Bachelor of Science degree and Carolyn taught English and Spanish at Newton High School.

From there, they moved to Lawrence, Kansas, where Howard obtained his M.D. in 1962 and Carolyn again taught school to make ends meet. They moved to Denver in 1962, where Howard served his internship at St. Joseph's Hospital.

At the end of Howard's internship, they adopted son Mark and moved to Tulare, California, where Howard completed his general practice residency requirements. The family then moved to La Jara, Colorado, in 1964 and finally settled in La Junta, Colorado, in 1965, where Howard established his general practice at Loma Vista Medical Clinic.

After arriving in La Junta, Carolyn decided to be a homemaker and devoted herself to a career as a "professional volunteer." She volunteered for the La Junta School's "Right to Read" programs, Hospital Auxiliary, Otero Museum, Meals on Wheels, Bonfils Blood Drives and various other charitable organizations.

Carolyn facilitated and led the Summer Bible School programs for nearly 30 years. She played piano at Emmanuel Mennonite Church for over 40 years and she was "the voice" of the Rocky Mountain Mennonite Relief Sale Quilt Auction for over 35 years. After her quilt announcing retirement, she made a grand finale by introducing the first quilt in the 2017 auction. Carolyn also helped provide the vision, support and reality of Casa del Sol Retirement Center.

Among many awards that she received, one that she was especially proud of was the Sunshine Award in 1991.

Carolyn is survived by her son, Mark (Diana) Stutzman of Westminster, Colorado; grandchildren, Ryan Stutzman, Dusten (Mary) Salinas and Tara I. Salinas; great-grandchildren, Jaxen Salinas, Adeline Salinas, Penelope Salinas and Violette Salinas; sister, Linda (Frost) Stewart of Albuquerque, New Mexico; nephew, Scott Stewart; niece, Kathy (James) Sylvester; great-niece, Samantha Sylvester. She was preceded in death by her parents, Perle and Clara Frost; sister, Diane K. Frost; husband, Howard E. Stutzman, and brother-in-law, E. Gailon Stewart.

Funeral service will be held on Monday, May 6, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the First Church of the Nazarene. Interment will follow at the Fairview Cemetery in La Junta. Visitation will be held on Sunday, May 5, 2019, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Peacock Memorial Chapel. Reception will be held immediately following at Casa del Sol, Aspen Center.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Carolyn's memory to the Casa del Sol Special Projects Fund, 1002 Casa Del Sol Drive, La Junta, CO 81050 or to the Samuel E. & Barbara Stutzman Memorial Scholarship Fund at Hesston College, PO Box 3000, Hesston, KS 67062 direct or through the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made at www.PeacockFH.com. Peacock-Larsen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.