The La Junta Rural Fire Protection District was summoned to North La Junta shortly after 1 p.m. Sunday on the report of a structure fire on Trail Road.

Judy Hensley told the La Junta Tribune-Democrat that she saw the smoke and made the 911 call. Hensley said she thought at first the fire was behind the house but, as she got closer, saw it was coming from the building.

The home, owned by Dennis Martinez, sustained considerable interior damage, said La Junta Fire District Chief Joey Gacnik, who added the probable cause of the fire was a malfunctioning furnace.



Friend Cliff Martinez, at the scene, said the house had been newly renovated after the last flood.

The Cheraw Fire Department assisted the LJRFD on a mutual aid call. A tanker truck was employed for water supply.

