Gov. Jared Polis recently appointed Pamela Denahy of La Junta to serve on the State Board of the Great Outdoors Trust Fund, which uses a portion of Colorado Lottery proceeds to help preserve and enhance the state's parks, trails, wildlife, rivers and open spaces. Also appointed to the board was David Cockrell, of Pueblo, former vice president of Otero Junior College. Pictured above with Polis following the selections are new board appointees (left to right) Morris Siegel, Leticia Martinez, Denahy, Mina Liebert, Polis, Cockrell, Jahi Simbai, John Montepare and Dan Gibbs, executive director of the Department of Natural Resources. [COURTESY PHOTO]