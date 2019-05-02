With the high school track and field season beginning to wind down, several local athletes are listed in the MaxPreps rankings as of Wednesday.

The Top 18 in each event in Classes 5A, 4A, 3A and 2A at the end of the regular season will advance to their respective state tournaments May 16-18 in Lakewood. In Class 1A, the Top 9 in sprints, hurdles and relays and the Top 12 in distances and field events will qualify.

Class 3A

La Junta

Three La Junta male athletes are in the Top 18 in their events. Zach Archuleta is sixth in the discus at 146-4, Antonio Chavez is ninth in the 200-meter dash in 23.01 seconds and 12th in the 100 in 11.49, and James Waddles is 13th in the shot put at 44-6 1/4.

Kaden Ramirez is close to qualifying, as he is 20th in the shot put at 42-8. That is 0.25 inches away from qualifying.

For the Lady Tigers, Ilene Robledo is 16th in the shot put at 34-1. She is also 19th in the discus at 106-3 — 4 1/2 inches shy of qualifying.

Class 2A

Rocky Ford

Rocky Ford has five male athletes in the rankings, with four of them in more than one event.

The Meloneers are led by David Trujillo, who has the best time in the 100 at 11.19 seconds. He is also second in the 200 in 23.17 and eighth in the long jump at 20-4 1/2.

Also ranked for the Rocky boys are Noel Lopez, who is second in the 3,200 in 10:12.42 and 10th in the 1,600 in 4:46.81, Chris Gonzales, who is fifth in the triple jump at 40-11, Jadon Huerta, who is fifth in the 110-meter hurdles in 16.54 and seventh in the 300 hurdles in 43.25, and Nick Barela, who is 13th in the 110 hurdles in 17.56 and 16th in the 300 hurdles in 44.19.

Jadon Vigil is close in the 100 as he is 29th in 11.93, which is 0.18 seconds short.

The Meloneers are ranked in all four relays. They are sixth in the 4x400 in 3:40.04, seventh in the 4x200 in 1:35.61, 14th in the 4x100 in 46.22 and 15th in the 4x800 in 9:05.74.

Leading the Lady Meloneers is Abigail Snyder, who is ranked in five events. She is third in the 300 hurdles in 47.11, sixth in the 400 in 1:01.67, eighth in the long jump at 15-11, 10th in the 200 in 27.40 and she is tied for 11th in the high jump at 4-11.

Other ranked Rocky girls include Olivia Perry, who is seventh in the 800 in 2:31.72 and 10th in the 1,600 in 5:48.43, Kelly Long, who is 11th in the 100 hurdles in 17.62, and Gracie Moreland, who is 17th in the shot put at 31-11.

Long close in the 300 hurdles as she is 20th in 52.70, which is 0.04 seconds short.

The Lady Meloneers are also ranked ninth in the 4x800 in 10:53.73.

Swink

Swink has two girls in the Top 18 in their events. Brianna Denton is fifth in the 300 hurdles in 48.77 and seventh in the long jump at 16-2 1/2, and Skyler Jones is 17th in the triple jump at 31-8 1/2.

Jones is also 24th in the 100 in 13.73 — 0.36 seconds shy.

The Lady Lions are ranked in two relays. They are 14th in the 4x200 in 1:54.28 in and 16th in the 4x100 in 53.79.

None of the Swink boys are currently in the Top 18.

Fowler

Orin Carnes is the only Grizzly in the Top 18. He is third in the 110 hurdles in 16.47 and 10th in the 300 hurdles in 43.82.

Thor Schiffer is close in the long jump as he is 22nd at 19-5. That mark is 3 1/2 inches off.

Two Lady Grizzlies are in the rankings. Ryanna Pruett is sixth in the triple jump at 33-6 3/4, and Jacquelin Alvey is 17th in the 800 in 2:36.62.

Emily Flanscha is 19th in the 1,600 in 5:57.06, which is 2.52 seconds away from qualifying.

The Fowler girls are ranked in three relays. They are second in the 4x800 in 10:36.70, 13th in the 800 sprint medley in 1:59.70 and 17th in the 4x200 in 1:55.19.

Crowley County

Lane Walter and Tyler Schwartz continue to lead the Crowley County boys’ track team.

Walter has the best mark in the discus at 175-0 and he is also third in the shot put 47-7 1/2, 10th in the 200 in 23.66 and 13th in the 400 in 53.18.

Schwartz is second in the long jump at 20-11, eighth in the 100 in 11.58 and eighth in the triple jump at 40-5.

Also ranked for the Chargers is Isaiah Camacho, who is 17th in the 800 in 2:09.08.

Rashaun McNeil is 26th in the 110 hurdles in 18.42, which is 0.56 seconds shy.

The Chargers are eighth in the 4x200 in 1:36.18. They are also 23rd in the 4x100 in 47.11 — 0.37 seconds away.

Rylee Haynes is the only Lady Chargers in the rankings, but she is listed in three events. She is tied for first in the high jump at 5-2, second in the 100 hurdles in 16.58 and third in the long jump at 16-9 1/2.

Las Animas

Gabe DeVargas is the sole Trojan in the rankings. He is eighth in the 800 in 2:04.13 and 13th in the 3,200 in 10:53.76. He is close in the 400 as he is 30th in 54.45, which is 0.85 seconds short.

Las Animas is 12th in the 4x800 in 9:01.73.

None of the Lady Trojans are currently ranked.

Class 1A

Cheraw

Cheraw has no athletes on either team in the rankings.

Close for the Wolverines is Jeffery Snyder, who is 19th in the long jump at 38-0, which is 2-feet, 2 1/2-inches shy.

For the Lady Meloneers, Hannah Mitchell is close in the 100 as she is 21st in 14.05 — 0.53 seconds shy.

McClave

McClave has two boys in the rankings. Mavric Leighty is sixth in the 800 in 2:06.75 and sixth in the 1,600 in 4:53.38, while Colin Lindo is 10th in the triple jump at 39-11 and 11th in the long jump at 19-5.

Two other Cardinals are close to qualifying. Dawson Roesch is 12th in the 200 in 24.35, which is 0.28 seconds short, and 14th in the 100 in 11.99 — 0.15 seconds shy. Aldon Sniff is 13th in the shot put at 37-7, which is one-half inch short.

The Cardinals are ranked in all four boys’ relay. They are third in the 4x800 in 9:06.93, fourth in the 4x400 in 3:44.74, fifth in the 4x200 in 1:37.94 and sixth in the 4x100 in 47.34.

Two McClave girls are ranked. Anna Beckett is tied for seventh in the high jump at 4-10, and Gentry Martin is seventh in the 400 in 1:04.23.

The Lady Cardinals are ranked in three relays. They have the best time in the 4x800 in 10:57.60, and they are also sixth in the 800 sprint medley in 2:01.65 and eighth in the 4x400 in 4:35.50.

McClave is close in another relay as it is 12th in the 4x100 in 55.84, which is 0.55 shy.

Kim/Branson

Finn Warner is the only Kim/Branson athlete who is currently ranked. He is seventh in the 400 in 53.39 and 10th in the 800 in 2:12.29.

Warner is close to qualifying in two more events. He is 10th in the 200 in 24.14, which is 0.07 seconds short, and 16th in the 100 in 12.02, which is 0.18 away.

Tori Goode is the only Lady Mustang who is ranked. She is seventh in the 800 in 2:38.15.

