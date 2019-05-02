As the Colorado Legislature enters the final stretch of the current session, here is a recap of how CCGA's Public Policy Committee has engaged in the fast-paced, political climate at the state capital.

This year, CCGA Public Policy Committee appointed a co-chair with the intention of each chair handling federal and state issues. Randy Wenger is serving as the state co-chair. When asked about this session and CCGA's involvement Randy said, "I am so glad CCGA employs Becky Brooks to work on our behalf at the capital. I'm especially glad after taking a day to shadow her at the Capital. The intense nature of the bills this session and the long hours are almost as grueling as planting or harvest for a farmer."

In this session, CCGA has given extra attention to a number of potential and existing bills, and has taken specific action on the bills listed. Last actions below are noted as such at the time of writing.

In Favor:

HB19-1029 - Republican River Conservation District, signed April 16, 2019.

SB19-186 - Expand Agricultural Chemical Management Program to Protect Surface Water, referred by House Appropriations, as amended, to Committee of the Whole.

HB19-1329 - Wholesale Agriculture Fertilizer Tax Exempt, referred by House Appropriations, as amended, to the Committee of the Whole.

In Opposition:

HB19-1032 Comprehensive Human Sexuality Education, Senate second reading laid over daily - no amendments.

SB19-181 Protect Public Welfare Oil and Gas Operations, signed April 16, 2019.

Referred to the Interim Water Committee:

HB19-1271 Augmentation of Instream Flows and HB19-1218 Loaned Water for Instream Flows to Improve Environment, referred for further review this summer.

Becky Brooks, owner of Stealy II and CCGA's lobbyist commented about the atmosphere at the capital this week.

"We have over 200 bills yet to go of the 598 introduced at the capitol," she said.

"By Constitutional amendment, they have to end the session by midnight on May 3rd. Anything that doesn't get done will die on the calendar. I sense a lot of bills will die and this is not usually the case. Both chambers worked on Saturday for the first time since 1990 because they were so backed up with bills."