A respect built up over decades of watching the other's work helped sealed the deal in the merger of Jones-Healy Realty with RE/MAX of Pueblo, according to the veteran brokers who lead the companies.

"If you're going to join a competitor, you want to respect them and stay with them," said Dan Molello, the longtime chief executive of Jones-Healy. Under the deal, Jones-Healy is closing after 85 years and its nearly 30 agents, including Molello, are joining RE/MAX of Pueblo and its 47 agents, based out of the RE/MAX of Pueblo office building at 511 W. 29th St.

Gary Miller and Casey Edwards, co-owners of RE/MAX of Pueblo and Pueblo West, which began in 1980, said they were drawn to Jones-Healy because of the company's legacy of quality and success.

"We have similar values; that's what it boiled down to," Miller said. "We really see it very much the same way. We're really professional about our profession. I don't know that everybody sees it that way. For some it's just a path to a paycheck. And for us, it's way more than that."

Said Edwards, "They're one of the best companies in town and it was an easy decision. Their values and work ethics are very similar, if not the same, as ours, which made it an easy decision to try to do it. I'm glad we got it done."

The move comes as traditional real estate agencies are under pressure to keep up with technology, increased regulations and heavy competition from each other, online services and discount agencies.

An independent such as Jones-Healy could no longer keep pace, Molello said.

"It's getting so difficult to compete nowadays. The normal bells and whistles aren't good enough anymore," he said.

The decision was a bittersweet one, he said.

He and the other workers at Jones-Healy took pride in the agency's status as an independent. They also drew satisfaction in carrying on the work of the Jones-Healy workers who preceded them.

"Losing the legacy is a big deal to us," he said.

For RE/MAX of Pueblo, which also isn't immune to competitive pressures, the move bolsters the agency's position as a market leader by bringing in an influx of experienced agents while adding to its financial position to the benefit of both agents and clients, Miller and Edwards said.

"To some degree, I think this is a circling of the wagons a little bit, to make sure that we provide value to our customers that is greater than the upstarts that think they've found a better way. And mostly what they've found is a cheaper way," Miller said.

The move also furthers the agency's effort to separate itself from RE/MAX's past reputation as a higher-fee company that appealed mostly to already successful full-time agents who could afford the higher costs, Miller and Edwards said.

Today, the Pueblo agency seeks to appeal to all kinds of agents, including part-timers and those who are part of agent teams, they said.

Keeping fees as low as possible is part of the formula, they said. "With volume, we can cut our costs. If we have more agents, we can be less expensive, so we can appeal to more people that might not be as motivated to do a zillion deals," Miller said.

Miller began his career in Pueblo real estate in 1979. His sales success led to his induction into the RE/MAX Hall of Fame.

In 2016, he and Edwards, his stepson and also a RE/MAX agent, acquired the RE/MAX of Pueblo and Pueblo West offices from the founding owners. Since then, the pair have worked to upgrade the office's information technology systems in areas such as bookkeeping, compliance and property management. A centralized productivity center was established.

"Of course (the work) has its challenges but it's been exactly what we've been trying to design ... since the beginning of our idea of this partnership. We just wanted to build on our name and position in the community and we feel we have the right brand and right tools," Edwards said.

The welcome mat is out for other agencies or agents interested in possibly joining the office, Edwards said.

"We think (the Jones-Healy deal) has opened up other avenues for all types of agents that we feel will work in our system," he said.

Molello started as an agent with Jones-Healy in 1975 under co-founder Tom Healy and became chief executive in 1992. A Penrose native, he came to Pueblo after graduating with a degree in real estate finance from Colorado State University in Fort Collins. Under his leadership, the company began an employee stock ownership program in 2008.

In the end, the merger received the blessing of the agents from both agencies, the owners said.

"We had to do something and we all agreed we had to do something," Molello said.

From the RE/MAX agents, there was "a very great reception" to the idea, Edwards said.

Ultimately, the decision was less about labels such as independent and franchise and more about a desire to see all of the Pueblo agents continue to succeed, Molello said.

Over its history, Jones-Healy tried out a couple of franchise partnerships -- ERA in the 1970s and Better Homes and Gardens in the 1990s -- but none of the them stuck, he said. He sees this pairing differently because the people involved are different. They've been each other's neighbors and professional colleagues for years, he said.

They were respected rivals who now are part of the same team.

