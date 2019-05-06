Canon City Administrator Tony O'Rourke resigned Monday after being placed on paid administrative leave last week.

O’Rourke had served at the helm of the city administration for three years. Canon City Mayor Preston Troutman confirmed the resignation but would not comment any further.

Under terms of the resignation agreement, O’Rouke will receive $77,989 which includes $68,623 for six months salary and $9,365 in accrued paid time off. O’Rourke also is eligible to remain on the city’s health insurance plan for six months.

Troutman said the city’s Economic Development Director Ryan Stevens has agreed to serve as acting administrator while the city advertises for and recruits candidates for the post.

“He will do a really good job,” Troutman said.

O'Rourke did not return a call from the Chieftain seeking comment.

