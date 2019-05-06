Police released no new information regarding an investigation into a shooting that occurred in the 1900 block of East Fourth Street Sunday evening.

Preliminary information indicates that a man was working on a vehicle near the Mala Vida Kartel Tattoo Company when he was chased inside. A suspect reportedly fired a gun, with the bullets traveling through a wall into the parlor.

The unidentified victim was struck in the leg by a bullet and was treated at a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.



The suspect is said to have fled the scene and no description has yet been released.

Auto theft

An alert officer who noticed a black 2010 Dodge mini-van with an unsecured rear gate and numerous items in the rear compartment in danger of falling out conducted a traffic stop, which led to the arrest of Joshua Welch, 25, of Fountain, on suspicion of aggravated motor vehicle theft and first-degree criminal trespass.

The incident occurred Monday in the area of Bradley Street and Interstate 25.

On Friday, a silver 1997 Honda valued at $1,500 was reported stolen from the 3400 block of North Elizabeth Street.

Vehicle theft

On Monday, an officer took a report on a stolen flatbed trailer.

The victim, the owner of JB Concrete, said that sometime between Friday and Monday, a 20-foot flatbed trailer valued at $4,500, with $9,000 worth of concrete forms on the bed, was stolen from a job site in the 3000 block of West 18th Street.

Discharge of firearm

On Sunday, a host of officers responded to the 500 block of Locust Street (Runyon Lake) on a report of multiple gunshots fired where three or four intoxicated males had gathered. Officers were unable to locate any suspects or victims who had been menaced and/or shot at.

Burglary

From a home in the 1700 block of East Sixth Street Saturday, $1,200 in cash and jewelry was reported stolen.

Criminal mischief

On Saturday, a woman returned to her home in the 1300 block of Bragdon Avenue to discover that someone had spray-painted a derogatory term on the door of her 2006 Cadillac SRX, which was parked in the driveway. The damage estimate was listed at $500.

Arrests

Andrea D. Montano, 36, of the 3900 block of Lancaster Drive, was arrested Monday on suspicion of vehicular eluding and booked into Pueblo County jail with no bail set, pending a court appearance.

Cathy M. Chaney-Leach, 32, of the 1500 block of East River Street, was arrested Monday on suspicion of second-degree assault-bodily injury and booked into jail with no bail set, pending a court appearance.

Shawn Luman, 49, of the 900 block of U.S. Highway 50, was arrested Sunday on a warrant for second-degree aggravated motor vehicle theft and on a felony fugitive of justice warrant. He also was placed on a parole hold, with bail for the warrants set at $35,000.

Sara J. Cisneros, 44, no specified address, was arrested Saturday on a no-bond felony parole hold warrant.

Aaron A. Cooper, 29, of Buena Vista, was arrested Saturday on suspicion of second-degree aggravated motor vehicle theft and on two felony warrants. He was booked into jail in lieu of $17,500 total bail.

Benjamin K. Anders, 34, of an unspecified block of Lake Avenue, was arrested Saturday on suspicion of menacing and child abuse. He posted $5,000 bail and was released from jail.

Aaron C. Baughman, 34, of the 500 block of Gaylord Avenue, was arrested Friday on suspicion of the unlawful possession of a controlled substance and on a fugitive of justice warrant, with $2,000 bail set for the warrant.

Martin A. Solis, 38, of the 500 block of Broadway Avenue, was arrested Friday on suspicion of criminal possession of a financial device, criminal possession of an identification document and criminal impersonation. He was booked into jail in lieu of $5,000 bail.

Kristopher A. Aleman-Pabon, 24, of the 1300 block of Anita Street, was arrested Friday on a warrant for first-degree aggravated motor vehicle theft and booked into jail in lieu of $10,000 bail.

Chardonay C. Copley, 21, of the 900 block of Silverqueen Road, was arrested Friday on a no-bond fugitive of justice warrant.

jpompia@chieftain.com

Twitter: @jpompia