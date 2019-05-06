After winning two of its three games last week, the La Junta High School baseball team rose four spots on the Colorado High School Activities Association Class 3A poll. The polls were posted on the CHSAANow.com website on Monday.

The Tigers went from 10th to sixth.

Another Tri-Peaks League team, St. Mary's, dropped from seventh to 10th.

University remains the top-ranked team in Class 3A, followed by Eaton, Sterling, Resurrection Christian, Peak to Peak, La Junta, Colorado Academy, Brush, Delta and St. Mary's.

Listed as "others receiving votes" are Bayfield, Bruce Randolph, Valley and Alamosa.

There is a new No. 1-ranked team in Class 2A as Rye rose from second to first. Another Santa Fe League team, Holly, dropped from sixth to seventh.

Following Rye are Peyton, Hotchkiss, Yuma, Front Range Christian, Dawson School, Holly, Calhan, Burlington and Wiggins.

Rocky Ford is mentioned as "others receiving votes," as is Dayspring Christian.

