The Fowler High School baseball team was looking to win the Santa Fe League championship when it hosted second-ranked Rye Friday on the home field.

The Thunderbolts, however, proved why they are ranked so high in team standings.

Rye exploded for 10 runs in the seventh to win the first game, which counted in the SFL standings, by a score of 13-3. It then won the second game 18-2.

"They're a good ball club and we talked about that a little bit," said Fowler coach Mark Lowther. "We made some errors and didn't get out of some innings, and a good ball club is going to capitalize on that."

First game

The Thunderbolts drew first blood as Damon Elarton belted a solo home run in the top of the first inning.

The Grizzlies tied the score in their half of the first. Hunter Mason reached on an error and Gabriel Proctor followed with a single. Proctor was forced out at second on Jackson Bates' grounder, but Johnathan Mobbley singled home Mason.

The score remained 1-1 until the top of the fifth, when Rye scored two runs. Brock Benz was safe on an error to lead off the inning and Johnny Marquez followed with a walk. Bryce Benz singled to drive home his brother, and an error on the play allowed Marquez to score.

The Rye seventh began with Elarton singling. He went to second on a wild pitch and he stole third. He came home as Bryce Benz reached on an error.

Robert Buford singled to bring home Bryce Benz, and Kreed Bahl followed with a walk. Jaxon Ortiz's single scored Buford for a 6-1 lead.

Ortiz was out at second on Michale Valdez's ground ball, and an error on the play brought Bahl home. Ben Compton singled to plate Valdez, and Brock Benz's single scored Compton to extend the lead to 9-1.

Elarton then hit his second home run of the game, and the lead grew to 11-1.

Marquez continued the inning with a walk and Bryce Benz singled. Buford was safe on another error to bring home Marquez, and Bryce Benz scored on a wild pitch.

The Grizzlies managed two runs in the bottom of the seventh. Braxton Bates struck out, but the third strike got past the catcher and Bates made it to first base. Quinton Flanscha then hit a two-run home run.

The Grizzlies managed only five hits and they were led by Mason, who went 2-4 including a double.

Mobbley started on the mound for Fowler and he took the loss. He allowed five runs and seven hits and he struck out four and walked two. Proctor relieved Mobbley in the seventh and he gave up six runs and five hits with no strikeouts and one walk. Rylee Smith finished the game an he surrendered two runs and one hit with no strikeouts and one walk.

Second game

The Thunderbolts picked up from where they left off to begin the second game as they scored seven runs in the top of the first. Brock Benz was hit by a pitch and Elarton followed with a single. Marquez also singled to drive home Brock Benz, and Bryce Benz's single loaded the bases.

Buford walked to drive home Elarton, and Bahl's walk drove home Marquez. Ortiz then singled home Bryce Benz and Buford, and Daniel Indiger's double plated Bahl and Ortiz for a 7-0 lead.

Rye put five more runs on the board in the third. Ortiz led off by reaching on an error and another error put him on third. Ortiz scored on Indiger's sacrifice fly to increase the lead to 8-0.

Compton continued the inning by drawing a walk and Brock Benz was safe on an error. Elarton doubled home Compton, and Marquez's single drove home Brock Benz and Elarton. After Buford was hit by a pitch, Bahl reached on another error and Marquez scored on the play.

The Grizzlies averted the shutout as they scored once in the bottom of the third. Flanscha led off with a double and he came home as Jackson Bates was safe on an error.

The Thunderbolts scored three more runs in the fourth. Indiger led off by getting hit by a pitch and Compton followed with a walk. Elarton's single filled the sacks, and Marquez was also hit by a pitch to drive home Indiger.

Buford's single plated Compton and Elarton for a 15-1 lead.

Rye put three more runs on the board in the fifth. Indiger hit a leadoff single, and Camden Godina and Brock Benz both received a base on balls. Bryce Benz singled home Indiger and Godina, and Buford's single brought home Brock Benz.

Fowler scored one run in the bottom of the fifth. Jackson Bates was safe on an error and he went to third on Mobbley's single. Bates came home on a wild pitch to wrap up the scoring.

The game ended after five innings on the 10-run rule.

The Grizzlies had only three hits with Mobbley going 2-3.

Zane Denton was Fowler's starting pitcher and he was tagged with the loss. He allowed seven runs and five hits and he struck out none, walked two and hit one batter. Flanscha relieved Denton in the first and he gave up five runs and three hits with one strikeout and one walk. Drew Egan went to the hill in the fourth and he surrendered six runs and and three hits and he struck out one, walked four and hit two batters. Proctor finished the game and he allowed no runs and two hits with two strikouts and no walks.

District 6 playoffs start today

The Class 2A District 6 Tournament begins today with games to be played in Rye, Holly and Fowler.

At Rye, John Mall will play County Line at 2 p.m., and the winner plays Rye at 4:30 p.m. The Holly location will have Las Animas playing Swink at 2 p.m., with the victor to play Holly at 4:30 p.m. At Fowler, Crowley County will play Rocky Ford at 2 p.m., with the winner playing Fowler at 4:30 p.m.

The winners of the three brackets will advance to the district final 4 on Saturday in Rye. The fourth team will be determined by ratings percentage index (RPI).

Saturday's first game will begin at 10 a.m.

Rye 13, Fowler 3

Rye 100 020 (10) — 13 13 2

Fowler 100 000 2 — 3 5 7

Elarton (W), Bry. Benz (6, S) and Buford, Bro. Benz (6). Mobbley (L), Proctor (7), Smith (7) and Bitter. HR — R: Elarton 2 (1st inn., none on, 1 out; 7th inn., 1 on, 2 out); F: Flanscha (7 inn., 1 on, 2 out).

Rye 18, Fowler 2

Rye 705 33 — 18 13 2

Fowler 001 01 — 2 3 5

Bro. Benz (W), Buford (5) and Bry. Benz, Buford (4), Bro. Benz (5). Denton (L), Flanscha (1), Egan (4), Proctor (5) and Bitter, Manchego (4).

