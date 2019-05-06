BIRTHS
Causey: Born to Shina Sweet and Ernest Causey, Pueblo, a daughter, May 2 at Parkview Medical Center.
Hlavaty-Pagel: Born to Sadie Hlavaty-Pagel, Pueblo West, a daughter, May 2 at Parkview Medical Center.
Martinez: Born to Rebecca and Derrick Martinez, Pueblo, a son, May 3 at Parkview Medical Center.
Whitlock Maes: Born to Samantha Maes and Malikai Whitlock, Pueblo, a daughter, May 2 at Parkview Medical Center.
DEATHS
PUEBLO
May 7
Garcia: Gilberto Garcia, 80. Imperial.
May 5
Cordova: Irene Cordova, 76. Romero.
April 29
Trujillo: Ricky Duane Trujillo, 62. Roselawn.
LOCHBUIE
Weston: Joseph Paul Weston, 52, Lochbuie, formerly of Pueblo, April 16. Romero, Aurora.
MCCLAVE
Robb: Cary J. Robb, 58, McClave, May 2. Peacock, Lamar.
ORDWAY
Connally: Anita Delena Connally, 64, Ordway, May 2. Peacock-Larsen, La Junta.
THORNTON
Suhay: Mary G. Suhay, 91, Thornton, formerly of Pueblo, May 3. Montgomery & Steward.