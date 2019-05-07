The La Junta City Council on Monday night congratulated TEAM Aademy graduates and also approved grants endorsed by the Tourism Advisory Board.



The purpose of the annual TEAM Academy is to acquaint citizens about the day-to-day operation of the city's government. Topics of study have included the police and fire departments, election procedures, city organization, finance and purchasing, library and golf course, revitalizing downtown, economic development and utilities.



TEAM Academy Certificates were presented by Mayor Jeffri Pruyn to Bret Coates, Jeanne Coates, Aimee Hill, Dee Leyba, Gilbert Leyba, Cheryl Lindner, Jessica Madrid, Paula Mahoney, Sally Mosher and Elena Ramsay.

Also Monday:

Council approved the Tourism Advisory Board's recommendation to grant a $500 sponsorship to the Koshare Foundation for the upcoming annual golf tournament. The tournament started in the Denver area, moved to the Pueblo area, but has found its home in La Junta at the Municipal Golf Course for the last couple of years, where it has been much more successful. The Council also approved $686.50 to the La Junta Tribune-Democrat for the Southeast Colorado Tourism Guide ad for the city. Special Event liquor licenses were granted to InspirationField for the La Junta Trading Golf Classic, to be held Friday from 5 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. at 612 Adams Ave., and also a Mother’s Day Brunch, to be held Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Special Events licenses were granted to Our Lady of Guadalupe/St. Patrick Parish for its 100th Anniversary Bazaar Concert, set for June 22, as well as its Annual Bazaar, scheduled for July 5 and 6. The application for renewal of a Hotel and Restaurant Liquor License by Ramona Caparro, doing business as Mexico City Cafe, was also granted, subject to Fire Department approval. An ordinance approving the modification of a zoning ordinance requested by Roger Clark and Renate Clark was passed on first reading. They want to build on an unusual lot on the ridge above 10th Street. Councilman Ed Vela reported on the Senior Center and the Design Committee. The Senior Center needs more dancers for Friday nights. “It’s a good way to get acquainted and have some fun,” said Vela. Swim and water exercises will resume in June. The Design Committee will concentrate on the Wellness Park between Third and Fourth, meeting at the park at 5 p.m. on May 22. Also from Vela, the council learned the Garden Club has decided to learn more about hemp cultivation along with the gardening for flowers and vegetables. Vela has accepted responsibility for La Junta Cares, an organization that helps people who need help maintaining their homes. The number to call is still 469-0034. Pruyn said she is working on creating a group to help clean up the river bed. Main Street Colorado announced two meetings upcoming in La Junta at 207 1/2 Colorado Ave. (upstairs in CORE Building): one from 5 to 7 p.m. May 22 and the other from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sheryl Trent, a nationally-recognized facilitator, will guide discussion and gather input, designed to result in a report that will be distributed via Facebook. “Come have some fun with fellow La Juntans and help us drill down on which projects are most wanted by our citizens,” said Urban Renewal and Economic Development Director Cynthia Nieb. City Manager Rick Klein reported crowds of 500-600 people at the soccer games behind the Intermediate School last Saturday. Softball games are scheduled for this weekend. The motels are packed on the weekends. Klein also reported that the pathway to walk down to the river through Anderson Arroyo has been cleared. Crews at the wastewater plant are trying to fix a water pump that is out, to avoid buying another before the new plant goes online in July or August. Right now, the large circular unit that separates and clarifies water atr the new plant is being tested for leaks. It was reported that crews have started work on the demolition of 1501 Edison, 218 Dalton and 122 Carson. Kingdom Hall construction and Walmart construction have started. The new Sonic hopes to open by June 1.

City Council meetings are held the first and third Mondays of the month beginning at 7 p.m. at 601 Colorado Ave. The meetings are open to the public.

