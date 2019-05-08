Alice Vigil, age 68, of Pueblo, Colo. went home to be with the Lord on May 2, 2019. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Andres and Epifania Montoya; grandmother, Frances Aragon; parents, Benjamin and Juanita Montoya; and grandson, Jeromy Martinez. Alice is survived by her spouse of 50 years, Willie Vigil; daughter, Valorie (Joey) Vigil; and sons, Willie B. (Misty) and Daniel Vigil; grandchildren, Vance and Jerred Martinez and Dejalie Vigil; and five great-grandchildren. A celebration of life service will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, May 10, 2019, at Romero Family Funeral Home.