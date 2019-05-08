La Junta Mayor Jeffri Pruyn and Assistant City Manager Bill Jackson had a variety of guests at La Junta’s new CORE Building on Tuesday morning, including a group representing the new renters of the downstairs floor, Sangre de Cristo Community Care, had come to look over their new home. The business is bringing with it 25 or 30 employees who will be working out of the offices in downtown La Junta.



Also arriving for the grand tour were delegates from Downtown Colorado, Inc. La Junta has been working on membership in DCI for several years and is now on the brink of full membership in the organization, which is devoted to the revitalization of downtowns and small towns.

The DCI people were on a trip to Lamar and decided to stop by to see the CORE project. Everyone climbed the stairs to see the upstairs rooms, which are truly a blast from the past.

On the way up, they passed the beginning of the elevator, which will make its occupation by the general public possible in the near future. For now, it is home to working teams of local construction people and Urban Renewal and Economic Development Director Cynthia Nieb, who is moving upstairs from her downstairs office, as is Small Business Development Director Rachel Patrick.



The rooms upstairs are enhanced by skylights and giant windows in each room. The woodwork is early 20th century oak, with beaded adornment carved into the headpieces above the doors and elsewhere. The doors have transoms.



“This is not the end of the CORE Buildings,” said Pruyn. “We’ve got this one leased out and several more prospects, so we’re moving on to acquire another building.”

bmcfarren@ljtdmail.com