For most people, the daily morning commute probably doesn’t involve a a 540-pound alligator. But that’s exactly what some residents of one Texas neighborhood saw on Wednesday.

According to TV station KTRK, the Houston Police Department responded to a 9-foot alligator on a street in Clear Lake at around 5:30 a.m. The gator moved from a local bayou to dry land after heavy rain Tuesday evening, according to the station.

″(Alligators) get out of the water when it is lightning,” gator wrangler Timothy Deramus told KTRK. “They come up out of the water to get away from being electrocuted.”

However, according to the TV station, the gator became lost and ended up in the middle of Garden Creek Way. Deramus said the gator was hit by a car Wednesday morning and suffered injuries that were not life threatening.

According to the station, the gator’s injuries will be treated in the city of Anahuac, which was designated as the “Alligator Capital of Texas” by the Texas Legislature in 1989. The rest of the alligator’s life will be spent in the city on a gator farm.

Texas Parks & Wildlife said people should leave wild gators alone and report any nuisance alligators to the authorities.