Aimee Tihonovich is good at math but the one equation she can’t solve with extreme accuracy is how many hours she has spent crunching numbers for Pueblo County over the past 19 years.

“Oh my God. Thousands of thousands,” she said with a laugh.

“It’s funny because it comes in stages because new commissioners will come in with new ideas and they want you to run with those ideas. Some analysis is pretty repetitive after a while.”

Tihonovich retired as director of Pueblo County’s Department of Budget and Finance on May 3 after filling that role for 19 years. Before that she was the county’s director of economic development for four years.

Tihonovich’s retirement didn’t last too long. She has accepted a job as the director of finance for the town of Salida. The job starts Monday.

“That’s the shortest retirement ever,” she said with a smile.

She said she was in no big hurry to leave Pueblo County because she was excited about the energy the staff has right now.

“I like the forward movement the commissioners have of looking into getting a county manager. This group of commissioners is really good about modernizing policies,” she said.

“I would have liked to be a part of that, but Salida needed a finance director for the city and I just happened to see that job. I am an out-doorsy person and just was intrigued by it so I applied. And darn it, they offered it to me.”

Tihonovich said she just thought it was time to leave.

“After 23 years, it’s good to have a change and I think this is going to be a really exciting opportunity for me, too. And probably good for the county in the long-run,” she said with a laugh.

The Pueblo County commissioners have named Sherri Crow as interim director of the department.

Crow, who had been controller in the department, will fill the duties until a permanent director is hired. The job has been posted by the county.

“The staff I had most recently was great. We had a really good team. I was pleased that they were sad to see me go. I have full faith in their ability and they are going to charge forward and probably hardly miss a beat,” she said.

“They’ll just have to put in a few extra hours until a replacement is hired.”

Tihonovich said there were a lot of challenges over the budget during her tenure.

“They were mostly rewarding challenges. I have liked working through them. I cannot say there’s a single commissioner that has worked at the county that did not have the best interest of the county at heart,” she said.

“They all have different ideas and it’s always been fun to get to know what drives them and to try to support them. That’s probably the key to my longevity. I don’t have my own politics. I just try to support them in what they are trying to do.”

Commissioner Terry Hart said he has thoroughly enjoyed working with Tihonovich for well over 20 years. “She has that amazing ability to turn complex financial matters into simple language so anyone, including non-financial types like myself, can easily understand them,” Hart said.

“As a director, she has helped us navigate some very difficult times here in the county and has helped us come out of the Great Recession on sound financial footing. This community has been greatly benefited by the wonderful work we have received from Aimee. More than most people know. We wish her well in her new endeavors, but she will be greatly missed.”

Tihonovich reflects on her career as a tremendous experience.

“I was fortunate to have worked there.”

“Every single day, I learned something new at the county and it really was fascinating work.”

