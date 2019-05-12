In marking the 36th annual National Travel and Tourism Week, the Colorado Tourism Office (CTO) honored John Carson, with Bent’s Old Fort National Historic site in La Junta, as one of eight Top Frontline Tourism Workers statewide.

Carson, a park ranger and interpreter at Bent’s Old Fort, representing the Canyons & Plains Region, was presented with the award Friday at Bent’s Old Fort.

Since 2007 John Carson, Kit Carson’s great-grandson, has been a park ranger and interpreter at Bent's Old Fort National Historic Site. John is both engaging and personable, providing an accurate, historical interpretation of life at the fort. Local schoolchildren and travelers alike repeatedly comment on the welcoming, knowledgeable interpretative staff as being a highlight of Bent’s Old Fort.

“It is so inspiring to hear about the ways people like John are creating extraordinary experiences for those who visit our state,” said CTO Director Cathy Ritter. “Each of these honorees in their everyday work is creating the kinds of memories that vacationers savor and re-tell long after their trip is done. I thank each and every one of our honorees — and so many others we didn’t hear about this year — for all they do to make our state an unforgettable destination.”

As one of Colorado’s most important industries, tourism is the second-largest and fastest-growing source of jobs. In 2017, the industry directly supported 171,000 jobs and earnings of more than $6.3 billion—a 3.4% increase over 2016. Jobs figures for 2018 will be available in June.

Each Top Frontline Tourism honoree was selected from dozens of nominees statewide for being an outstanding ambassador for “Colorado Hospitality” in their region of the state.

The honoring of Top Frontline Tourism Workers is just one of the ways that the CTO is lifting up the extraordinary assets of each of the state’s eight new travel regions, created last year to raise consumer awareness and provide a focus for promotion and development of unique travel experiences in every part of the state.

To raise awareness of the new regions, the CTO has released a collection of eight online itineraries on its Colorado Field Guide microsite, outlining great things to do and places to stay and eat throughout each travel region. From May 4 to 11, the CTO told the story of a different region each day on its Visit Colorado social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter and sharing regional hashtags so travelers can seek out images and for reach region.

Bent’s Old Fort is part of the Canyons & Plains region, found in Southeast Colorado, a rural destination filled with traditional character, agricultural abundance, and shaped by its rich heritage of American, Hispanic and Native American history and culture.

“John is truly an outstanding ambassador for Bent’s Fort, La Junta, the Canyons & Plains region and Colorado,” said Pamela Denahy, director of Tourism for Visit La Junta.

National Travel and Tourism Week — America's annual salute to travel and tourism — was established by a congressional resolution in 1983. The weeklong observation champions the power of the tourism industry to generate economic benefits, including jobs and tax generation, across the United States.

For more information, go to ustravel.org/events/national-travel-and-tourism-week.