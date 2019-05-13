The season came to a conclusion for the Otero Junior College softball team as it lost twice in the National Junior College Athletic Association Region IX Tournament Friday in Scottsbluff, Neb.

OJC first lost to Trinidad State Junior College 4-2.

The Lady Rattlers scored twice in the bottom of the second, but the Lady Trojans scored a run in the third and fifth innings and two in the sixth.

Otero then lost to McCook (Neb.) Community College 11-9 in eight innings.

OJC scored four runs in the bottom of the first, but the Lady Indians answered with three in the second. McCook scored three more runs in the sixth, but the Lady Rattlers scored twice in the seventh to tie the score at 6-6 and send the game into extra innings.

McCook scored five runs in the top of the eighth. OJC attempted a comeback in its half of the inning, but it fell two runs short.

Arianna Cordova hit two home runs for the Lady Rattlers against McCook.

The Lady Rattlers end the season with 32 wins and 16 losses.

Western Nebraska won the tournament and it will advance to the NJCAA District E Tournament this week. It will host the District 6 champion.

