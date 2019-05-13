School: Rye Elementary



Grade: Currently second; formerly first, third, fourth and fifth



Years of experience: 19



Education: Bachelor of science in social science, minors in elementary education and reading from the University of Southern Colorado; master's in curriculum from Adams State College



From Principal Amber Balenseifen: "Mrs. Bak is a hard-working, dedicated teacher who really cares about the future of her students. She consistently talks to her students about character and making good choices and sets the tone in her classroom that the effort you put in today drives your future tomorrow.



"She is a teacher that will help out in the building wherever needed. Peers go to Rachelle when they need a hand because she is always willing to help. With the help of a team of staff members, Mrs. Bak coordinates all staff social celebrations — parties, retirements, baby showers, etc. — bringing the school together to make everyone’s work even more personal.

"Mrs. Bak truly is a gem and a pillar in the foundation of Rye Elementary School."



From the educator: "I chose teaching as a career because I love children! I love to help children learn and grow. They have so much to offer with their personalities, their sense of humor, and their honest love: being around children every day is so refreshing. I originally went into accounting and realized that I wanted to help kids as they learn new and exciting things.

"When a student that is struggling with a new concept and then all of a sudden 'gets it,' that is the absolute best part of the job. Students love to learn new things, and instilling a true love of being a lifelong learner and being a part of that is so very rewarding.



"The biggest challenge is time. There just doesn’t seem to be enough hours in the day for students to learn all that I want them to learn, with the depth of understanding that I want them to have. I want kids to learn and understand as much as they possibly can and time just often doesn’t cooperate with that theory."





