With a mosaic tile art piece in mind, the Mosaic 5K Run assembles youth of all ages, backgrounds and cultures bringing them together to make a colorful picture.

Runners of all ages are gearing up for the ninth annual Mosaic 5K Run set to take off at 8 a.m. May 25 at Amazing Grace Fellowship, 142 S. Stardust Drive. The event features both a 5K run and a two mile walk.

“The race initially raised money to help the youth go to summer camp and now it has evolved to where we are sending youth to church camp, conferences and other activities primarily for youth,” said co-director Marilyn Vargas.

The race often is a the first 5K for many runners and it also is a graduation race for middle school aged girls participating in “Girls on the Run” through the Boys and Girls Club. The race also draws participants from the Run for God program which encompasses adults and children - this year the youngest of whom is 7.

“It is a training run for high school students from the Pueblo area and Colorado Springs, so it really is serving the youth of our community as well as people who enjoy running. It has grown and brings people together from all walks of life,” Vargas said.

The course starts and finishes at the church, winding its way through the community of Pueblo West with a water station set up at the half way point. As it has been for the entire nine year history of the run, cost is $20 for adults or $10 for youth ages 18 and younger.

Awards go to the top three runners in each age group with special awards going to the overall fastest male and female winners. Runners also get a T-shirt while supplies last and baked goodies from the ladies auxiliary, Vargas said.

All walkers will receive a certificate. The award ceremony will be held at the conclusion of the race.

Registration can be downloaded at http://mosaicyouth.com/downloads/mosaic-5k-form-2019.pdf and mailed to Amazing Grace Fellowship, 142 S. Stardust Dr., Pueblo West, CO 81007. Registration fee checks can be made payable to AGF.

Runners also can register online at http://www.agfpw.org/mosaic5k/ through May 24. Race day registration will run from 7 to 7:30 a.m. at the church.

For details, call race director Vargas 719-250-5840.

