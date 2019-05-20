School: Risley International International Academy of Innovation



Grades/subject taught: Sixth through eighth, physical education



Years of experience: 23 total, 16 years at Risley



Education: Bachelor's of science in kinesiology, University of Southern Colorado; Master of arts in literacy, language and culture, Adams State College



From Matt Kouba, Assistant Principal: "Mr. Cura has been a dedicated member of our staff for the last 16 years. In those years, he has revived our athletic program to the point of superiority. He was solely responsible for starting the Risley cross country program, which boasts nine city championships. He also has coached the boys’ track team, winning multiple varsity and junior varsity city/county championships, with the most recent coming last week. We also have a strong boys’ basketball program, which is routinely in the city championship game.

"Mr. Cura runs a strong P.E. class, as well as weekly health education classes. He frequently brings in community partners to help present educational topics to our students, such as drug and alcohol awareness. Mr. Cura is very effective in building strong relationships with our students, and he has become a fixture of the East Side community: well respected by students, staff and parents."

From Principal Dawn Johnson: "Teaching in a middle school can be a challenge for some people, but Coach Cura has always taken it in stride with his playful, no-nonsense demeanor. For more than 16 years, Coach Cura has dedicated his time and talent to building up our students’ drive and perseverance to overcome the challenges they face on a daily basis. Whether he is coaching basketball, cross country or track, his students know that he only expects their best and that has helped these teams of students become a force to be reckoned with in Pueblo and most recently at the state and national levels.

"You can feel the Risley pride these athletes emanate as they face opposing teams, whether in defeat or as the winner, because his influence motivates students to strive for excellence in all that they do: no matter the results."



From the educator: "Working at Risley the last 16 years has been one of the things I am most proud of. The students, parents, extended families and the community are absolutely, without a doubt, some of the most caring, hard-working and talented people in Pueblo. Working so closely with student/athletes for so many years gives me hope that these young people will make a difference for Pueblo or anywhere they decide to give their talents to.

"I will continue to have love for everyone that becomes a Risley Bear and will teach, coach and be the best role model that I can be. My student-athletes will continue to have the best middle school experience in Pueblo — I am so confident of that and back it up by having my son attend Risley. He is excelling in academics, athletics and socially. The Red and Black has talent, training and are teammates forever."









