Although Superintendent Charlotte Macaluso elected not to recommend Minnequa Elementary School for closure this year, the Pueblo City Schools (D60) institution remains in the latter stages of the state's performance-based "accountability clock."

A fact that will necessitate the state board of education to direct action to improve performance.

Ted Johnson, executive director of continuous improvement and innovation, recently informed the D60 board that district leadership will submit a pathway proposal for Minnequa, and will appear before the state board on June 12 to support it.

"As Minnequa is entering year six (of the performance watch timeline), this is the first time they will be submitting a proposal," Johnson said. "And the first time they will receive a directed action from the state board."

Per new legislation, a school must now demonstrate two consecutive years of improvement in order to move off the "accountability clock."

After four years in "turnaround," Minnequa in 2018 moved up to "priority improvement" status following an appeal filed by the district. In four categories — English Language Arts achievement and growth, and math and science achievement — the school is not meeting state expectations. It is "approaching expectations" in math growth and English language proficiency.

To address these deficiencies, Minnequa leadership has instituted an improvement plan that includes implementing high quality literacy planning and delivery; offering top tier math instruction and intervention; working to improve attendance and reduce chronic absenteeism; and strengthening positive behavior interventions and supports.

While Johnson praised the improvement plan, he admitted the steps taken have not yet translated to improved academic achievement.

A visit by a state review panel in July 2018 resulted in the recommendation that Minnequa's innovation status continue, and noted that the school would benefit "from engagement with an external manager" — a key factor in the pathway proposal that will be presented to the state.

In addition to continuation with innovation status, the district is proposing that Minnequa engage with an external manager, Relay Graduate School of Education, which previously has partnered with D60 schools with promising results.

If approved by the state, Relay would be entrusted with decision-making authority over curriculum, assessment and professional development; would offer ongoing intense coaching support for school and district leaders; would conduct monthly site visits to monitor progress and submit quarterly reports to the D60 board.

"One thing I do want to point out about this partnership: this is not the same type of partnership that's taking place at Risley," Johnson said. "This is a lighter touch partnership that's more appropriate based on the systems that currently exist at Minnequa, the work they've done and the place they are on the accountability timeline."

A third component of the pathway is implementation of an early literacy grant and continued math consulting support.

Although the state has authority to direct four pathway options to address struggling schools — innovation status, external management, conversion to charter and closure — it is the district's hope the state order will support the submitted pathway proposal in anticipation of the start of the 2019-20 school year.

Submission of the pathway to the state will be followed by a stakeholder meeting at Minnequa to present and discuss the proposal.

In the fall, Minnequa will be under the leadership of principal Katie Harshman, currently assistant principal at the school, with Richelle Paradiso to serve as assistant principal.

With Harshman, Paradiso and other Minnequa staff and supporters in the gallery, board member Dennis Maes acknowledged the strong advocacy displayed when closure was a possibility. That prideful outpouring of support was, Maes said, a factor in the school being removed from the closure list.

"I want to commend you for the pride that you take in your school," he said. "We are in good shape with Minnequa."

In other district matters, the board learned that aging facilities are continuing to take a financial toll on coffers.

In one particular instance, failure of two air handler rooftop units at Centennial High School that will cost in excess of $546,000 to repair.

Bob Lawson, executive director of facilities, told the board the units were installed as part of the original construction in 1972.

"The large (70-ton) unit failed when part of the cooling equipment seized up, causing an electrical ground fault that triggered a complete electrical system failure for both units," Lawson said. With the board expected to approve the emergency expenditure during today's meeting, the hope is that the repairs will be made by the start of the 2019-20 school year.

In related matters, a BEST Grant application has been submitted for the planned partial roof replacement at Fountain International Magnet School, a project with an estimated price tag of $767,161. If the grant is received, the district will be required to provide $291,521 in matching funds.

