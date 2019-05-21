IN MEMORIAM Richard J. Martinez Happy Birthday Brother 10 years too long. You are in our hearts every day. We will always be waiting till the day we see you again. Love you, Brother Your brother Anthony, Dad, Mom and Sisters
