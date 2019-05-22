Gabe DeVargas capped his junior track and field season by reaching the podium at the 2019 CHSAAA Class 2A State Track and Field Championships in Denver this past weekend.

The Las Animas High School speedster finished ninth in the 800-meter run Saturday, breaking the school record in the process.

DeVargas was the lone Trojan to qualify in an individual event, and finished the race in 2:03.21.

The Trojans also sent its boys 3,200-meter relay team to state. The team set a new best run, finishing the race 4 seconds faster than its previous best mark. However, the time wasn't enough to place the team onto the podium.