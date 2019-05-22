Las Animas High School held its annual sports awards this past Monday in the Trojans cafeteria.

The event kicked off with a welcome from Athletic Director Carl Lindauer, and began with fall sports and their awards.

The Trojans' volleyball offensive MVP was Shelby Eck. Coaches Choice Award went to Corey Dowell. And the team’s most valuable player was Madison Gonzales, who also received an All-Conference Honorable Mention.

Football coach James Lopez honored Justin Miller as the most improved player. Best offensive player was Diego Hernandez with his 1,000-plus yards rushing last fall. The best defensive player was Cutter Nichols; and the Trojans’ MVP was Devon Frazier. The Trojans had three players with All Conference honors: Devon Frazier was All-Conference first team, while Nichols and Hernandez were honorable mentions. Hernandez and Frazier also earned an invite to the All-State game.

Basketball coach Tyson Vigil named Miles Rader the team's MVP. Best Offensive Player was Nick Chavez; Best Defensive Player, Diego Hernandez. A HECTOR award for an athlete who exhibits the qualities of the best Trojan warrior went to Jacob O’Connor. Rader received All-Conference Honorable Mention. Vigil honored two comeback players in Dylan Hogue and Devon Frazier; most improved, Markus Vigil; and the 6th Man Award went to Cutter Nichols.

For the Lady Trojans Basketball squad, the most valuable player was Summer Lovato; best offensive player, Sierra Gonzales; best defensive player, Ally Magana; and most improve player, Victoria Gilbert. Lovato also received a nod as an All-Conference Honorable Mention.

The wrestlers were next. Coach Sam Vigil honored Alex Torres as the Steve Poole Award Winner; Jacob Lucero as a state qualifier; Jessi Baturin as the Trojans’ rookie of the year; and James Zook as the most coachable.

The Cheerleaders were a formidable force for the Trojans this year as they cheered the Trojans through wins and losses. Coach Jessica Simmons honored a number of her athletes: most improved: Derek Zook; most enthusiastic, Autumn Salazar; most dedicate, Diego Trujillo; most dynamic, Amber Saucedo; quickest learner, Jun Yoon; most helpful, Jaime Baturin; most awesome attitude, Gail Feist-Murphy; best base, Jo Surles; and top flyer, Brooke Vigil.

Baseball coach Carl Lindauer named his awards: top pitcher, Devon Frazier; top hitter, Joe Hawkins; most improved, Caleb O’Connor and Caden Morlan; Mr. Utility, Justin Miller; and the Richie Kasan Memorial Award to Devon Frazier.

Coach Addie Wallace awarded honored boys and girls track and field athletes. The Most Improved Awards went to Drew Huffman and Phoebe Frausto, Rookies of the Year; Shelby Eck and James Zook; Fighting Heart awards, Alex Torres, Maranatha DeVargas and Nick Campos; MVP, Gabe DeVargas. Wallace also recognized her school record breaker, Gabe DeVargas in the 800M Run at 2:03.95, a record he set at state. Wallace also acknowledged state qualifiers: the 3,200M Relay, Gabe DeVargas, Drew Huffman, James Zook and Maranatha DeVargas; and Gabe DeVargas in the 800M Run,

The final award of the night was to honor the upcoming Mr and Mrs. Trojan of the 2019-2020 School Year. These athletes not only perform tasks such as crowning homecoming royalty, but they also organize the senior banners in the gym and advocate for student athletes with administration. This new Mr. and Mrs. Trojan are Gabe DeVargas and Madison Gonzales.