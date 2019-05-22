Las Animas Board of Education met for their regular meeting at 6 p.m. Monday in the Jr. High Commons Area.

Action was taken on the following items:

James Morris was approved as a cook for the summer food program that will run from June 3 - July 26.

A bid was accepted from Orr Construction to replace a portion of sidewalk on the north side and also on the east side of the elementary school.

Latcon Construction was approved to do the sewer and floor replacement project in the high school over the summer.

A subcompact tractor bid from Wagner Equipment was voted on and approved.

A utility vehicle bid from 4 Rivers Equipment was also accepted and approved.

The next board of education meeting will be held on June 17, and it is open to the public.