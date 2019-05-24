Second prison staffer pleads guilty

DENVER – A former employee of a Florence prison has admitted to having sexual contact with an inmate.

Emily Cooper pleaded guilty Wednesday in Denver at the U.S. District Court for Colorado to a charge of abusive sexual contact.

She admitted that on approximately 12 occasions in 2017 she touched an inmate's private parts through his clothes. Cooper, 37, was an officer at the Federal Correctional Institution, a medium-security facility.

As part of her guilty plea, she is required to register as a sex offender.

The case was investigated by agent Paul Sullivan of the Justice Department's Office of Inspector General. Federal prisons are units of the department.

Cooper's case is the second in two months involving female employees of Florence prisons being charged with sex crimes involving inmates.

Tammy Karasawa, a former cook foreman of Supermax, pleaded guilty in April to lying to investigators by denying that she was in a sexual relationship with an inmate.

Both women are set to be sentenced on different dates in August.

reb1den@aol.com

By Robert Boczkiewicz

The Pueblo Chieftain

Sex crimes with Florence inmates

By Robert Boczkiewicz

The Pueblo Chieftain

