The 2019 Elks Children's Fishing Derby will take place Saturday at the La Junta City Park Lake.

The derby is open to children ages 5-15. Anglers must be able to fish on their own. Everyone is welcome.

Registration begins at 8 a.m., and fishing begins at 8:30 a.m.

There will be boys and girls prizes for the first fish caught, the biggest fish caught and the smallest fish caught.

Poles and bait are provided, but anglers may bring their own.

The prizes are donated by the Colorado Bank and Trust, and the fish are donated by the Colorado Department of Parks and Wildlife.

khamrick@ljtdmail.com