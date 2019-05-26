Here is the latest fishing report for southeastern Colorado from the Colorado Department of Parks and Wildlife.

Arkansas River - Lake Pueblo (Fremont and Pueblo counties)

As of May 14, flows have stabilized, but are still relatively high as water is released from the reservoir in preparation for the run-off season.

Anglers that are fishing are having success of larger profile lures. Spin Casters are throwing jerk baits and doing fair. Fly Anglers are bumping up size and weight using stonefly nymphs to have the most success. A few caddis hatches have been observed with a few anglers having success on caddis imitators.

Flows: 652 CFS.

Lake Pueblo (Pueblo County)

As of May 15, water temperatures are slowly increasing after the last week of cooler weather.

The fishing has been fairly consistent for walleye using soft plastics and jigs or rigging live bait. Bass fishing is picking up with warmer weather and fish are being found on beds. The wiper have been tough to find, but a few have been caught. Crappie fishing has been boom or bust with some anglers being able to catch them consistently with other struggling a bit. Most crappie have been caught in 8-10 feet of water.

Be sure to check the 2019 Fishing Brochure for updates on new Pueblo Specific Regulations for 2019.

Boat ramp/inspection station hours are currently 5 a.m. until 11 p.m.

Arkansas River - Buena Vista to Canon City (Chaffee and Fremont conuties)

As of May 14, water temperatures are getting to 50 degrees. With lower flows, fishing is expected to be great.

Caddis have been seen hatching with the warming weather and should be go-to flies this week. The blue wing olive hatch is still going well during this time of year and anglers have had success catching fish on blue wing olive dry fly patterns. When the fish are not feeding on dries, golden stonefly nymphs have been productive for catching fish.

Flows: 405 CFS.

Trinidad State Lake Park (Las Animas County)

As of May 10, the lake is at 783 surface acres with a surface elevation of 6189.16.

Boaters are having excellent success catching trout. Trolling with worms or spinners seems to be the go-to rig. Only a few reports of walleye caught in the shallow areas. The walleye fishing should continue to improve as the water warms. Water clarity is slightly off color because of recent snow melt and rain.

The boat ramp is open, inspection hours are from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. daily. If there is not an inspector at the ramp, please call the ranger cell phone numbers at (719) 859-0480 or (719) 989-7194, or the visitor center at (719) 846-6951 from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Adobe Creek reservoir (Bent and Kiowa counties)

As of May 16, with this week of conistent warm weather, the crappie fishing continues to be good. Anglers fishing from boats are doing the best finding submerged timber or brush and targeting those with small jigs and some live bait as well. Shore anglers are having success catching some wiper, catfish and drum on a wide variety of presentations.

John Martin Reservoir (Bent County)

As of May 13, fishing has slowed slightly after the rainy cool weather last week. People are still catching white bass and crappie, but not as easily as two weeks ago.

Lathrop State Park (Huerfano County)

As of May 9, shoreline fishing is available of both Martin Lake and Horseshoe Reservoir. Fishing has been picking up and is expected to get much better over the next week as the weather stabilizes and warms.

North Gateway Park (Prowers County)

As of May 13, fishing contiunes to remain decent for rainbow trout. People are still catching the larger trout that were stocked a couple of weeks ago. Crappie and bass are biting as well. Some catfish have been taken, but they are expected to bite more as water temperatures heat up.

Turks Pond State Wildlife Area (Baca County)

As of May 15, water is off-colored and murky green because of algae bloom.

Fishing for stocker trout has been good using Power Bait and small spoons and spinners. Channel catfish are being caught on night crawlers and stink baits. They tend to be on the small side, but bigger fish are occasionally caught. Bullheads are being caught on night crawlers and chicken livers. Crappie, wiper, bass and bluegill fishing has been slow because of the murky water.

Two Buttes State Wildlife Area (Baca County)

As of May 15, water level has continued to drop. Launching boats on the south boat ramp is still possible and having a four-wheel drive vehicle is encoruaged. Beware of unmarked underwater hazards if you are boating.

Bass fishing has been good on a variety of baits including lizards and twister tail grubs fished on the bottom. Look for topwater action to pick up as the year progresses. Saugeye are being caught around the lake on grubs and worms. Most are in the 12-16-inch range with larger ones more than five pounds occasionally caught. Channel catfish have been biting on worms and chicken livers fished on or near the bottom. Good numbers of fish in the 16-24-inch range are common. Small crappie are biting around the lake too. Most are 5-7 inches with an occasional bigger fish caught. There are some large bluegill and green sunfish that are available and can be caught on flies or worms under a bobber.

For more information of areas around the state or the latest conditions report, go to the Colorado Department of Parks and Wildlife web site at cpw.state.co.us.