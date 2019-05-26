The Pueblo Police Department was called to the 400 block of West 30th Street about 11 a.m. Sunday to investigate a report of a motor vehicle theft.

The victim told police that someone stole his 2001 Saturn LS from the parking lot of a local bar and lounge.

He estimated the value of his vehicle at $1,500. Police are investigating.

Arrests

Emiliano Domingo Tafoya, 37, of the 2400 block of Butler Avenue, was arrested Friday on suspicion of unlawful distribution, manufacturing, dispensing, sale or possession of a controlled substance. He was being held at jail in lieu of $26,500 bail.

Johnny Apodaca, 56, of the 900 block of South Harmony Drive, was arrested Sunday on suspicion of unlawful possession of a controlled substance. He was being held at jail without bail pending a court appearance.

Nicholas Cleek, 26, of an unspecified address, was arrested Sunday on suspicion of first-degree trespass. He was being held at jail without bail pending a court appearance.

Raedawn Highelk, 29, of the 1400 block of Craig Street, was arrested Sunday on suspicion of unlawful possession of a controlled substance. She was being held at jail in lieu of $7,500 bail.

Andrew Lloyd Romero, 46, of the 800 block of East Abriendo Avenue, was arrested Sunday on suspicion of bribery. He was being held at jail without bail pending a court appearance.

