Duane Chapman - also known as 'Dog the Bounty Hunter' from the titular TV series and various spinoffs - captured wanted man Leonard Trujillo, Jr., in Rocky Ford on May 8. Trujillo was wanted in El Paso County for first degree assault and Otero County for failure to appear in court, Rocky Ford Police Chief Angelo Griego said.



Social media was alight when word first broke that Chapman, along with his wife, son and camera crews, were headed to the Arkansas Valley. Photos of sightings of Chapman appeared in local crime watch Facebook groups and news feeds of Rocky Fordians and the residents of the surrounding area.



"He was pretty much doing his own thing," said Griego. "... they're bounty hunters, they're out there looking for Leonard. Any time that we were involved, it was more or less just to lend assistance because they didn't have any type of law enforcement that were there."



As long as Chapman was within city limits of Rocky Ford, the police department was able to assist him and his crew if he requested it. For the most part, Griego said, Chapman conducted his own investigation.



Griego said he spoke briefly with Chapman on the phone, letting him know to contact the police if he needed assistance.



Trujillo was caught by Chapman in the 700 block of North 13th St.



RFPD has dealt with bounty hunters traveling through the area in the past, according to Griego.



"The majority of the time we've just been asked basically to keep the peace," said Griego. "They do their thing and we try not to get involved in it just because that's their's and we have our own set of rules, like warrant searches and those types of things when we get involved."



The only time the police would normally get involved in a bounty hunter's investigation is if they're needed to keep the peace, such as when a crime is actively being committed.



"I'm just glad that nobody, no citizens were injured during that whole process," said Griego.

Trujillo, Jr. was taken to Arkansas Valley Medical Center to be treated for minor injuries he sustained while trying to allude the bounty hunter and his team, according to a press release from Cat Pack Consulting, a media consulting firm.

