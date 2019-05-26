Two years ago, Emmalynn Sartor-Ortiz, proud as peacock and cute as a button, stepped up to the microphone with a bold announcement.



“I’m Emmalynn,” the then 5-year-old with the glistening blue eyes told hundreds of smiling onlookers gathered for the American Cancer Society's Pueblo Relay for Life. “And I’m a two-year survivor.

"I kicked cancer's butt."

Now 7 and still in charge of the dreaded disease that attempted to overtake her body, Emmalynn will reign over this year's Relay for Life as its honorary survivor.

Themed "Cat in the Hat" in honor of children like Emmalynn who have survived or are battling the disease, the Relay for Life will be ushered in at 7 p.m. June 7 at Pueblo Community College.

In the case of little Emmalynn, cancer exposed its unwanted face in a cruelly ironic fashion.

"About a week before she turned one, she was playing, like kids do," explained Deborah Sartor, Emmalynn's grandmother and benevolent shadow. "And it was time to go home. So her mother Kaitlynn went to grab her, and since she wanted to continue playing, Emmalynn tensed up real tight to say 'No!'"

And from that moment on, life for the toddler and her doting family would never the same.

"When she tensed up, a bump blew out by the side of her eyeball," Sartor said. "And her eyes rolled back. There were seven of us standing there and we just stared at each other in shock. We couldn't believe what had just happened."

The child was rushed to a local hospital in what turned out to be a second vicious blow for the family.

"Unfortunately, they didn't want to do much except follow through with child services," Sartor said. "They thought it was abuse. They kept saying, 'We've never seen anything like that without trauma.'"

Untreated, Emmalynn was sent home and a week later, the child was running a temperature of 102 degrees.

"And at that point, I told my daughter, 'That's it. Quit messing with Pueblo and take her to Memorial Hospital in Colorado Springs,'" Sartor explained. "And within 30 minutes, they had done an ultrasound that revealed there was a mass on the brain."

It was an ominous revelation that quickly led to a litany of invasive tests.

"To watch somebody so little basically become a pincushion for the doctors," Sartor said, her voice quivering with emotion. "It's so sad."

Within four days of Emmalynn arriving at Memorial Hospital, the family was presented with the most unwelcome of news.

"They said she had what's known as Langerhans cell histiocytosis," Sartor said. "And we were like, "OK. What's that?'"

Similar to leukemia, the rare Langerhans cell histiocytosis attacks the body's white blood cells.

And with more tests, the devastating revelations continued.

"We found out that not only did she have a mass on the brain, but she also had activity in her spleen and lesions in her spine and esophagus," said Sartor, the tears in her eyes a testament to the fact that six years later, the memory is as painful as ever. "And you start to question. 'She's so little: why is this happening to her?'

"As adults, we don't always take care of ourselves and we expect that unfortunately, cancer and disease may happen to us. But to watch these little kids go through it..."

So massive was the tumor on the brain — when it blew out it cracked Emmalynn's skull — that surgery was not an option.

"They said if they removed the tumor, it would cave in her skull," Sartor said. "They ended up putting a port in her chest for chemotherapy treatments and we also had to give her chemo tablets at home."

Although Sartor, her daughter, and Emmalynn's father Cody Ortiz were acutely aware of the severity and direness of the situation, the resilient and guileless Emmalynn did everything asked of her without complaint, "handling everything like a trooper. She is a fighter," Sartor said.

After a year of treatment, the family remained concerned that Emmalynn's mass, while no longer growing, was not shrinking either.

"So my daughter starting doing research and found a Dr. McClain in Texas," Sartor said. "And we contacted him and he said, "Sure. Bring her down and I'll do a second opinion.'"

A fundraising drive followed, which generated enough money for Emmalynn and her family to travel to consult with the physician, who ultimately recommended alternative treatment plans.

With more lesions appearing on the child's head, Colorado doctors agreed to administer the chemotherapy treatment clofarabine recommended by McClain.

"It was a lot more harsh," Sartor said. "So harsh that we had a few scares. Emmalynn had an allergic reaction and then two blood transfusions. And then her port started calcifying and they had to replace that."

On June 9, 2015, Emmalynn underwent her final chemotherapy treatment.

"Doctors will never say someone is 'cancer free,'" Sartor said. "Histiocytosis can never come back or it can come back anywhere. Emmalynn goes through PET scans every year and the latest showed enlargement of the spleen, so we are currently watching that. And in July, she'll go in for another round of tests."

For all that she's been through, Emmalynn remains a carefree, sunshine-infused bundle of joy whose interests include school, swimming, bowling and dancing

"My favorite dance is 'My Little Pony,'" Emmalynn offered.

A child of few words, she prefers to let her radiant blue eyes, relentless smile and "Histo Warrior" T-shirt do the talking. She does, however, let on that she is "happy" to be leading this year's Relay for Life after being selected by the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office as its honorary survivor for this year's St. Baldrick's childhood cancer fundraiser.

"We've all been participating in the Relays since 2014 as Emmalynn's Pit Crew," Sartor said. "Now that Emmalynn has gotten older, she does as many laps as she can."

"I'm walking to beat cancer," Emmalynn added. "Because I'm still kicking cancer's butt."

During the 13-hour Relay for Life, team members log laps, through the night, in a chain of perpetual motion: a reflection of the fact that "because cancer never sleeps, neither do we."

Relay for Life also will feature a luminaria ceremony for those lost to cancer and a Survivor/Caregiver Lap, which will be led by Emmalynn.

"Cancer, unfortunately, affects everybody," said Sartor as tears once again well up. "I have many family members and friends that have passed from cancer and know others who are battling it.

"We need to find a cure, so the little ones don't have to go through this."

For more information on the Pueblo Relay for Life, call 630-4961 or visit RelayForLife.org.

jpompia@chieftain.com

Twitter: @jpompia