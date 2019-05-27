School: Beulah School of Natural Sciences



Grades: Second and third combination class



Years of experience: 20



Education: Bachelor's degree, University of Southern Colorado; master's degree, Adams State College



From Principal Perry Rogers: "Mrs. Seamon is one of the most dedicated and caring educators I have ever met. Her classroom is very active, and full of pets. At any given time, there is an aquarium full of fish, a tarantula, a bearded dragon, and of course Cookies-n-Cream the rabbit. Her students learn all about these animals as they help her care for them during the school year.



"Her students adore her, and continue to talk about their time with her for as long as they remain at Beulah School. She teaches them songs as a tool to help them learn — as many teachers do. At our Share Assemblies, the older students delight in singing along with the songs that they remember so fondly from their time with her.



"Mrs. Seamon cares for children well beyond the confines of her classroom’s four walls. On her days off, she spends time tutoring her present, and past students. She takes them out to eat, and to enriching activities like the Pueblo Zoo. She has been involved with Scouting for a number of years, so she also believes in teaching citizenship. On Memorial Day weekend, she takes her students on a hike to the Beulah Cemetery to decorate the graves with American flags.



"She works long days and her willingness to spend her own time helping students to learn and experience more than just the school curriculum is truly inspirational."

From the educator: "I became a teacher because I wanted to serve others and I love being with kids. The most rewarding part of being a teacher is when a child says, 'Oh, I get it!' The most challenging thing for me is when kids have problems that I don’t have the means to solve, like mental health issues."



From fellow teacher Erin Hanratty: "Kimberly Seamon is one of the kindest, most genuine educators I have met. She is extremely dedicated to her students each year. She goes above and beyond to ensure that her students enjoy learning in class. Kim is an amazing teammate who is always willing to help out with parades, events and other school activities. Overall, she is an outstanding and integral part of our community as well as an important role model for the students."



From past students: "Mrs. Seamon made up really cool songs to teach us about the continents, and to help us remember our multiplication facts. She always made being in her class, and learning, fun. She interacted with us in a way that made us feel good. She taught us responsibility and good behavior with 'Good Cards.'"



