We continue to be impressed with the accomplishments of Gov. Jared Polis and the Colorado General Assembly this past session.

In running for governor, Polis promoted an aggressive agenda that would directly impact the citizens of Colorado. Skeptics, including The Pueblo Chieftain, asked: “Where will the money come from?” So far, the governor has managed to splatter egg on our faces and those of many others.

For example, the governor last week signed a new state law that guarantees that no diabetic person in Colorado with health insurance will have to pay more than $100 a month for his or her insulin.

State Rep. Dylan Roberts, D-Avon, was the prime sponsor of House Bill 1216. For him, pushing the bill through the Legislature was a labor of love and remembrance.

“For Coloradans living with Type 1 diabetes, insulin is essential to their survival — it’s the same as oxygen,” said Roberts, whose younger brother, Murphy, died of diabetic complications. “The skyrocketing cost of insulin is outrageous and it is literally putting people’s lives at risk.”

Kudos to Roberts, who was able to get the cooperation of health insurers. Otherwise, House Bill 1216 would not have had a prayer of passage.

In recent years, the price of insulin has more than tripled and some people have had to pay as much as $900 a month or more, even with insurance.

Robert said that has forced some diabetics to make a potentially deadly decision: “There is evidence that one-in-four diabetics are rationing their use of insulin because of the cost.”

The bill has teeth to it as well.

The measure signed by Polis also gives the Colorado Attorney General’s office the power to investigate drug pricing, manufacturers and pharmacy benefit managers — all of which have a role in setting the cost of insulin.

This type of legislation is impressive and the impact it will have on the diabetic citizens of our state is profound.

While we applaud this legislation, we also want our state and our Pueblo community — which has a disproportionately higher rate of diabetes than the rest of the state — to continue its efforts to urge people to live healthy lifestyles. That includes a healthy diet, frequent and consistent exercise, and regular doctor’s visits.

But in the meantime, this bill putting a cap on the cost of insulin is terrific news.