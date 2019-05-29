PENROSE — A small apple cider maker went toe to toe with the big boys in the world’s largest competition and came out on top, just a year after launching the fledgling business.

“Maybe we are getting the hang of this thing,” joked Kevin Williams, who was floored his black currant cider came out on top of 175 entries in the fruit cider category with a First Place Best in Class medal during the Great Lakes International Cider and Perry Competition in Grand Rapids, Michigan. “My hands were shaking when they called me to tell me – we’re obviously very proud.”

The 14th annual competition drew a total of 1,500 different ciders, about 1,200 of which are commercially made like Williams’ Apple Valley Cider. Williams' semi-sweet apple cider won a silver medal and both his peach and cherry ciders won bronze medals.

Not a bad showing having just launched the business last April. The Pueblo West resident is a former Walter’s beer brewer who uses his 16 years experience as a brewer to create a hard cider which has 6 percent alcohol.

The awards were a great way to cap off the first year during which his black currant cider also won a second place medal in the red wine category at Flavor of Pueblo.

“It’s an unusual flavor and with the apple and black currant it's just a really good combo that is a little bit of tart and a little bit of sweet. It is just refreshing,” Williams explained.

“It has a little tannin like red wine – from the skins of the black currants – which gives it a little flavor reminiscent of a red wine.”

Since launching the business Williams has added the cherry cider after plenty of pestering from those who had sampled it when he made a keg for his grand opening. The cherry, now available in 12-ounce bottles is ideal for bars and restaurants, he said.

“We’ve grown quite a bit. We are in over 200 locations – restaurants, bars and liquor stores – from Colorado City to Monument and Fowler to Buena Vista,” Williams said.

Even Westcliffe surprised him with orders so he offers the cider in several locations there.

All the flavors of cider have sold pretty evenly, but certain towns seem to prefer certain flavors. Penrose leans toward the peach while Colorado Springs and Canon City resident prefer black currant.

“We go to festivals all summer long and that is the best way to get the word out – just to let people taste it. It’s a ton of work, but it has still been fun,” Williams said.

For details, log on to www.applevalleycider.com. Williams also can be reached via email at kevin@applevalleycider.com

