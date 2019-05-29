The Bent Conservation District hosted an annual poster contest that is open to sixth grade students in Bent County. All sixth grade students that live within the Bent Conservation District are encouraged to participate, including students that are attending Las Animas Public Schools, McClave Public Schools, and any home school students. This contest is an integral piece in the Bent Conservation District Outreach and Education Program designed to keep community youth informed and participating in agriculture issues. This year's poster winners, pictured with elementary art teacher Sean Holcomb (second from right) are (left to right) Analyze Wilson, Janaya Baca, and Kayla Owens. [COURTESY PHOTO]