Dorothy Laurent Perkins passed away at Memorial Hospital in Colorado Springs April 30, 2019. She was born March 26, 1941, in Uravan, Colo., to Leo and Mary (Brown) Laurent.

She is proceeded in death by her father Leo Laurent, mother Mary Laurent, son Alan Jay Foste. Parent-in-law WN and Ruth Perkins. Nephew Kyle Holderman, Niece Natalie Bursch. Two cousins that were raised like Jim's brothers LR and Frank Millican.

Dorthy is survived by her husband of 40 years Jim Perkins, her son Ed (Debbie) Foste, step daughter Donna (Ron) Pickman, step son Dion (Julie) Perkins. Sisters Rose (Bud) Broce, Shirley Todosco, brothers Arthur Laurent, Mike (Christine) Laurent.

Numerous grand children and great grand children as well as nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and friends.

Celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 10, 2019, at the Lions Club in Springfield, Colo., with lunch to follow.