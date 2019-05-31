The 2019 Woodruff Memorial Library Summer Reading Program will start Monday, with face painting, a bounce house, sidewalk chalk art and Take Note Colorado special music by Natasha Groves and Miette Hope.

After the games and entertainment, Friends of the Library are sponsoring a hot dog lunch. The program will last from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the front of the library and the patio.



Be sure to pick up a June-July calendar when you register with your child, because all the programs and times are listed on it.

One of the programs is already almost full. The Fiske Mobile Planetarium from the University of Colorado at Boulder is doing a presentation at the Nazarene Church on June 6 for the younger group (birth to 6th grade), but can admit only 30 persons at a showing. This presentation, along with the WML Lego Club and the teen presentations, require pre-registration because of limited space.



The theme this year is “A Universe of Stories.”

The first week of programs is as follows (All these presentations, and everything Monday through Thursday, are for the younger group):

Monday - 10 a.m. to noon, Kick-Off and hot dog lunch Tuesday - “Extreme Exploration” with Norman Black III, Solar System Ambassador, 10-11 a.m. at the patio Wednesday, WML Lego Club, 5:15-6:45 p.m. on the patio (pre-registration required) Thursday - Fiske Planetarium presentation (pre-registration required).

Some of the programs on Tuesdays feature old favorites:

Mr. E. and Kyle Groves do their magic at the patio, 10 a.m. on June 11. Beth Epley plays her guitars, tells stories and squirts the audience at 10 a.m. on June 18. On June 25, July 8 and July 16, the younger group is treated to a movie at the Fox Theatre. At 1 p.m. on June 21, the teen group goes to the Fox Theatre to see “Star Wars Episode IV.”

Presentations for the 7th through 12th grade group are on Fridays and require pre-registration. For the first program, the teen program is “Out of This World Snacks” - you make it, you eat it!

For the second week (June 14) the program is “Comic Book Superheroes” presented by Chrissie Stork, teacher at Otero Junior College.



Incentives are offered for completing the Bingo-styled games. They vary from food coupon and space duck for the youngest group for the first game, to swim pass and pool party for completing all the games in a Bingo Blackout, both age groups.



For all the prizes and fun, be sure to thank the sponsors, urges Program and Events Coordinator Kimberly Gallegos. They are City of La Junta Parks and Recreation, Little Caesar’s, Love-R-Health Foods, Village Inn, Wendy’s, Friends of the Library.



bmcfarren@ljtdmail.com