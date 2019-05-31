Just a few minutes could be the difference between life and death when helicopters rush a patient with traumatic injuries to the hospital.

That's why Parkview Medical Center plans to move its helipad from its location at West 15th Street – a landing area between North Elizabeth and North Greenwood streets that's detached from the hospital – to a current entrance on North Greenwood where it will connect directly with the hospital and its emergency room.

In sheer distance, the move doesn't seem very notable; it's only about a block away. The real importance of the move would be an improvement in logistics and ability to improve the arrival times of trauma patients flown into Parkview, said Leslie Barnes, Parkview's CEO.

There's no direct entrance to the hospital where the helipad currently sits, so anyone who is flown to the level II trauma Parkview Medical Center has to be removed from the chopper when it lands and loaded into a stretcher. From there, they are loaded into an ambulance and driven a few blocks to the hospital's ambulance bay. Then, they are taken from the ambulance and placed into a Parkview stretcher for admittance into the emergency room.

The new helipad would feature a direct entrance to the hospital via a walkway. Parkview plans to build the new helipad directly above an entrance on North Greenwood, and a new walkway would provide quick access to an elevator that goes directly to the emergency room, saving up to 15 minutes off patient arrival times, Barnes said.

"That 15 minutes could make all the difference," he said.

In 2018, Parkview had 209 incoming helicopter flights from other facilities, 21 incoming flights from the scene of an injury such as an accident and 45 outgoing flights, Barnes said.

"Really serious traumatic stuff that happens in Southern Colorado, (whether) it's a law enforcement-related incident like an accident on a highway or something else, chances are pretty good to almost absolute that they're going to end up here," said Jeff Tucker, Parkview's public relations specialist. "We'll take any helicopter that comes in because it's our job."

The helipad on North Greenwood would be elevated, so cars would drive underneath it.

Barnes said Parkview needs a revocable permit from the city that allows the helipad to be built above the street. The permit would place liability on the hospital should anything go awry.

The Pueblo City Council and mayor have given Parkview the approval to go forward with the permit process, which should take about four months, Barnes said.

In the meantime, a consultant would begin designing the helipad. Barnes said she anticipates the landing site in place around May of next year, which would coincide with the completion of an expansion project of Parkview's emergency room.

Barnes said she has met with the director of Rosemount Museum, which would be close to the new helipad, as well as the Historical Old Neighborhood Association about the hospital's plans.

North Greenwood is a historic neighborhood, and Barnes said Parkview wants to be respectful of the area's beloved properties by incorporating aesthetic elements to the helipad. Parkview owns the Beaumont House — a Pueblo landmark on the National Register of Historic Places — which the hospital said wouldn't have to be torn down.

