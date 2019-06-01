The body of a deceased man was discovered in the Arkansas River on Saturday morning by an angler who’d gone fishing in the area.

The Pueblo Police Department responded to the scene at approximately 8 a.m. following the angler’s report, and detectives accompanied members of the Pueblo Fire Department, who recovered the body from the water.

According to police, the body was found approximately 200 yards east of the walking bridge near Moffat Street.

An initial examination of the deceased showed no obvious signs of trauma, police said, and detectives estimated the body had been in the river for at least two days.

An autopsy will be performed to determine what caused the man’s death.

The deceased has not yet been identified by the Pueblo County Coroner’s office, which will release his identity upon determination and notification of next-of-kin.

Arrests

Isaac G Arellano, 28, of the 100 block of Gamble Lane, was arrested Friday on suspicion of robbery. He was being held at jail without bail pending a court appearance.

Reynaldo Esteves, 58, of the 800 block of East Second Street, was arrested Friday on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder. He was being held at jail without bail pending a court appearance.

Debra Jean Goheen, 43, of the 500 block of Brown Avenue, was arrested Friday on suspicion of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, and second-degree burglary. She was being held at jail without bail pending a court appearance.

Christopher M. Jaques, 21, of the 600 block of West 12th Street, was arrested Friday on suspicion of second-degree burglary. He was released from jail in exchange for $5,000 bail.

Israel Guadalupe Landeros, 44, of the 1600 block of Pine Street, was arrested Friday on suspicion of sexual assault. He was being held at jail without bail pending a court appearance.

Richard A Martinez, 25, of the 2700 block of Poplar Street, was arrested Saturday on suspicion of vehicular eluding. He was being held at jail without bail pending a court appearance.

Geneveve Kathleen Padilla, 18, of the 1500 block of Spruce Street, was arrested Saturday on suspicion of unlawful possession of a controlled substance. She was being held at jail without bail pending a court appearance.

