CANON CITY — When Karl Pierce took ownership of a 1930 Ford Coupe it wasn’t much more than a steel body.

The color was primer black, the interior consisted of just a seat and, “it was in rough shape,” he said. During the ensuing year and a half, he remade it into a dream hot rod.

Pierce, a maintenance trainer at the Cripple Creek and Victor Gold Mine, spends his days training mechanics and passing on his knowledge. Having logged 38 years at the mine he plans to retire in Canon City where he also owns the Thunder Road Liquor store.

“I had a good time building it — it was a lot of fun. I have taken it to Wisconsin, Michigan, Minnesota, California and Nevada,” Pierce said.

Pierce said one of his fondest car show memories came when a 2-year-old boy toddled up to the trunk of his car and stared at the wolf decal.

“I told you the big bad wolf had a car,” the boy said to his father, causing the dad and Pierce to break out in laughter.

Pierce will be among about 150 hot rod enthusiasts displaying their cars at the 38th annual Canon Car Club Car Show slated for 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Holy Cross Abbey, 2951 E. U.S. 50. The show usually is held at Centennial Park and likely would return there next year, said Brad Knotek, a car show organizer.

This year the event benefit hospice with a 1 p.m. art pin-striping art auction. Among pin-striped items are car panels and fenders decked out with designs made from pin-striping.

Admission to the car show is free. Participants may want to bring a few extra dollars to purchase raffle tickets ($1 each or six for $5) for a chance to win a pin striped red wagon complete with aluminum go-cart wheels.

“We have already raised $700 with the raffle and that money also will be going to hospice,” Knotek said.

David Haus of Style is offering pin-striping demonstrations, plus the Abbey Winery is hosting a wine tasting garden. Music and prizes are also planned.

For details, email canon.car.club@gmail.com.

