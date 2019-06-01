Charlotte Ann Carara (Douglass) was born June 3, 1929, in Pueblo, to Harriet and Ed Douglass, and raised on Harvard Ave. She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Van and Joe; and sister, Zada. She graduated from Pueblo Catholic High School in 1948. She married her husband of 65 years, William (Bill) M. Carara in 1950. He passed away in 2015. Together they had five children, Barbara (Jack-son) Lamb, Bill (Kathy), Van (Evelyn), Tom (Maureen) and MaryClaire (Dave) Genova. She was grandmother to 12 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Charlotte loved people and getting to know all about them, even complete strangers. She always had a house full of people. She was a very devout Catholic and loved saying the rosary. Interment, 9 a.m. Thursday, June 6, at Imperial Gardens and Funeral Home. Rosary will be held at St. Mary Catholic Church at 10:30 followed by a celebration Mass. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sangre De Cristo Hospice. Online condolences can be offered at www.tgmccarthy.com.