CANON CITY — This city’s history is rich with bridges and bicycles, so Fremont Adventure Recreation plans to bring the two together for a group cycle across the 90-year-old Royal Gorge Bridge next Thursday, June 6.

The group “bridge birthday” ride, is set for 6 p.m. Cyclists are encouraged to gather in front of the visitors center at the Royal Gorge Bridge and Park.

“We will continue downhill to the bridge where cyclists will cross the quarter-mile span of the bridge which overlooks the Arkansas River and the Sangre de Cristo Mountains,” said Ashlee Sack, Fremont Adventure Recreation coordinator. “This unique event is open to all who love cycling, outdoor recreation and history.”

“A great deal in the world has changed since 1929,” when the bridge was built, Sack said. “But two things have stayed the same - the Royal Gorge Bridge still stands tall and bicycling remains one of America’s favorite pass times.”

Cycling has a long history in Canon City going back as far as 1898, when advertisements for cycling shops started showing up in the local newspaper.

“In 1898, during the Fruit Day Celebration, Canon City actually hosted bicycle races,” said Kathleen Eaton, education coordinator with the Royal Gorge Regional Museum & History Center. “We have articles that talk about races at ‘Bicycle Park’ in front of the penitentiary.”

A cycling group also existed in Canon City, with members proudly posing for a photo on Main Street in 1906.

The group ride event is open to riders of all ages and abilities.

The ride will end at the Bridge View BBQ, where participants can opt to purchase a meal or beverage. The park will stay open until 8 p.m. for cyclists to explore or watch the sun as it begins to set over the incredible vista.

“I would suggest that anyone who loves riding come out to the Royal Gorge Trails that day and enjoy a ride on their own before they meet up with us at 6 p.m. There are trails for all abilities and it’s an incredible trail system,” Sack said.

Maps of trails can be found on the Fremont Adventure Recreation website at www.joinFAR.org/trails.

The event is free to participants who hold a season pass to the Royal Gorge Bridge & Park. All others can purchase a day pass for just $18 and participate in the ride.

The event is weather-dependent. Participants are required to wear a helmet. For more information, please contact Sack at coordinator@joinFAR.org.

In addition, Southern Colorado residents who have a special history with the Royal Gorge Bridge are invited to share their stories with The Pueblo Chieftain when the Chieftain and Royal Gorge Regional Museum & History Center team up to host a public event slated for 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the museum, 612 Royal Gorge Blvd. The Chieftain would like to hear and share readers’ stories and pictures relating to remarkable happenings at the Royal Gorge Bridge during the past 90 years and the older the better.

If you have a special story the Chieftain would like to hear from you as staff prepare a special package of stories focusing on the anniversary. Reporters will be on hand to hear your stories, take video and copy photos.

