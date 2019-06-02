After more than five decades in the funeral home business helping countless Pueblo families honor and celebrate their departed loved ones, longtime Montgomery & Steward co-owner and operator Marvin Steward has retired.

The lifetime Puebloan officially served his last day on March 31, putting an end to what he called “the longest two-week job” he ever had.

As a 22-year-old college student attending classes at Pueblo Junior College (which is now Colorado State University-Pueblo), Steward got his start in the business when Orville Rouch, the owner of the Rouch Funeral Home, asked him to fill in for an employee traveling out of town.

“I was supposed to fill in while one of their hired help went on vacation to Texas for two weeks,” Steward recalled. “And he asked me if I’d fill in and help around there. So I said, ‘Sure, I’ll help out.’ And I’ve been there ever since.”

Steward said his first days of work in the funeral business consisted of basically whatever the Rouch family needed: from mowing lawns, to polishing cars and vacuuming floors, no task was too small for the new apprentice.

After working in the business for 10 years, the septuagenarian was joined by his future business partner Gerry Montgomery, forming the foundation for a new business, as well as a lifelong friendship that continues to this day.

Steward and Montgomery were given the opportunity to purchase the business from the Rouch family in 1986 and renamed the business Montgomery & Steward Funeral Directors.

A decade later in 1996 – the same year in which Gerry’s wife, Dian, joined the business – the business partners were selected by the city of Pueblo to operate and manage Mountain View Cemetery, and Steward managed its day-to-day operations while the Montgomerys handled operations at the funeral home.

But every night after closing down the Mountain View office, as well as on weekends, Steward would still head to the funeral home to assist in its operations.

He said his actual home felt more like a motel room, while his offices at the two businesses felt more like home.

“It didn’t feel like I was going to work, it felt more like I was going home,” Steward said. “I was in my element.”

After 53 years working in the business and 33 years as a co-owner of Montgomery & Steward Funeral Directors, Steward said what he’s most proud of is the way he and Montgomery have expanded, renovated, updated and grown the business to bring the longtime funeral home into the 21st century.

“That’s always been our goal” Steward said, “to be Pueblo’s No. 1 funeral service provider and I think we’ve gotten to that point.”

About 18 months ago, the 75-year-old Steward suffered a stroke, prompting him to take a break from the business to concentrate on his health, which eventually led him to the decision to retire.

Asked what kept him going throughout his long and successful career, Steward said it’s always been about the people.

“You’re serving a family at a very important time in their lives,” Steward said. “That’s what it’s all about.

“I’ve been in the back and behind the scenes all my life. I don’t really want anyone to know anything about what I did. I just want to ride off into the sunset; die with my boots on.”

