School: Swallows Charter Academy

Grade: Third

Experience: 13 years

Education: Bachelor of science in educational psychology; double minor in elementary education and reading, Colorado State University-Pueblo; master of arts in reading, University of Northern Colorado.

From administrator Matthew Hawken: "Deanna Storm is the type of educator that every principal hopes they have in the classroom, every parent hopes their child is taught by, and every student loves. She has been teaching third grade students at Swallows Charter Academy for seven years and her work ethic and constant optimism not only affects the students in her classroom, but the staff that she works with as well.

"Utilizing 21st century seating, Mrs. Storm’s room caters to the multiple ways that each student learns. As a K-12 school, many clubs need to be sponsored, and Mrs. Storm chose to volunteer as the sponsor of the National Honor Society for our high school students. It is amazing to see how she can build rapport and relationships with high school students just as she does with her third graders.

"Her classroom is flooded with raised hands, eager to show their teacher what they have learned. This type of relationship building is something that is so innate in Mrs. Storm, that there is not a student that she cannot reach. She has overseen several student teachers, showing them the ins and outs of the teaching profession. We are grateful for all of the amazing work that Mrs. Storm does within the walls of her classroom, as well as the lives of the students she influences."

From the educator: "I became a teacher because I knew that I wanted to make a difference in the lives of students. I truly love my job and feel blessed that I get to spend each day surrounded by incredible students. I love that I have the opportunity to inspire, encourage and foster excellence in my students every day.



"The best part of my job is that I am surrounded by remarkable students, co-workers and families. My students bring me so much joy. When you work with children, no day is ever the same. My classroom is filled with laughter, excitement and commotion. Seeing excitement in children thrilled by a topic makes my day meaningful. It is a beautiful moment when I am able to make a connection with a student and they learn something that they did not know before.

"One of the best things about working in a K-12 school is that I am able to watch my elementary students grow into incredible teenagers. I love that I am able to connect with parents, and I am thankful for the many wonderful families that are very dear to me. It is a privilege to be a part of their lives. Another great aspect of my job is that I work with amazing people who inspire me to be a better teacher. We have a fantastic board, administration and staff.



"Teaching does have its challenges. Teaching to a group of children, at all different skill levels, while dealing with different learning, behavioral and emotional problems is not easy. The greatest joy, though, is when I see a student overcome these problems. These moments are what make all of the planning and work worthwhile. As educators, we have an awesome responsibility and privilege set before us."