Police early Sunday morning responded to the 1900 block of North Hudson Avenue on a report of a suspicious party who they later determined had been entering homes in the area.

When officers arrived on the scene around 1:30 a.m., they contacted a man matching the description that was given of a suspicious person.

After further investigation, officers discovered that the man had entered people's residences without permission, according to a police report. It's unclear if the suspect took anything.

The man, who was not identified in the report, was taken into custody and transported to the Pueblo County jail, where he was booked on suspicion of first-degree criminal trespass.

Arrests

Dominic Mondragon, 40, of the 600 block of Elm Street, was arrested Monday on suspicion of unlawful possession of a controlled substance. He was being held at jail in lieu of $3,000 bail.

David Bruce Swanson, 62, of the 2400 block of Wyoming Avenue, was arrested Monday on suspicion of unlawful possession of a controlled substance. He was being held at jail in lieu of $6,500 bail.

